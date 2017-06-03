Sheriff: 2 from Arkansas sought to meet teen for sex, arrested at motel

A man and woman from Arkansas were arrested Friday after an investigation into the internet stalking of a child, according to a news release from the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Authorities said Joseph A. Davis and Lauren M. Puckett, both of Vilonia, were arrested around 9:40 p.m. at the Super 8 Motel at 1850 John Harden Drive in Jacksonville. The pair face a charge of internet stalking of a child, arrest reports show.

The sheriff’s office news release said the investigation started when a 15-year-old girl “was contacted via Facebook in reference to meeting for sex.” Multiple agencies “were able to continue contact with the couple,” the release said. An arrest report said Davis sent photos of his genitalia to the 15-year-old. When Davis and Puckett came to the motel to meet the girl, they were arrested, according to the release.

Davis and Puckett are being held in the Pulaski County jail without bail, according to online records.