Bridge's name now 'Veterans'

Dear Mahatma: Your column recently answered a question about the new bridge over the Arkansas River. The writer of the letter and you referred to the bridge as the Broadway Bridge while writing about the dedication. The bridge is named the Veterans Bridge. I hope that the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department will put large signs on each side so that people will remember. -- Russell

Dear Russell: You make an interesting point. The Mahatma is a veteran, so this is of great personal interest. During his time in uniform not a single Communist invaded the United States.

This was the era of the doctrine of Mutually Assured Destruction. Oh yeah, those were the days.

David Nilles of the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department graciously addressed this matter.

"The Broadway Bridge will likely continue to be referred to as the Broadway Bridge by the public and the [Highway Department] just out of force of habit," he said. "However, it was indeed officially dedicated as the Veterans Memorial Bridge, and is an architectural tribute to those who served and continue to serve our country. Once all of the work is completed, I think there will be signage or proper recognition to our veterans posted along the bridge."

Dear Mahatma: My concern is the intersection of 14th and Main in Little Rock, where there are bushes and pampas grass on each of the four corners. I would have no problem if these were all kept cut back, but they're not. When I'm on 14th Street waiting for the light to change, I have sight problems with vehicles on Main as well as pedestrians approaching the corner to cross. I am tempted to take my handy trimmers and do the job myself. -- Madam

Dear Madam: Resist the urge to employ power tools. Instead, call the Little Rock Public Works at 371-4475. Express your concern, especially for pedestrians and bicyclists. They're people, too, after all.

Dear Mahatma: You were adept in helping figure out the Fluorite Street controversy. I trust you'll be as skilled in sorting out this question. In Midtown near Hall High School, there's a north/south street which runs one block west of Mellon Street. Where it intersects H Street, it's identified by signage as "Bryan." At its northern terminus, where it intersects Cantrell, the signs read "Bryant." -- Drew

Dear Drew: It's remarkable how many people remember that thing about Fluorite, misspelled on the street sign.

Regarding Bryan and Bryant, The Mahatma once asked the chief traffic guy how many signals there were in this town. He knew exactly. When asked how many stop signs, he laughed -- "A bunch."

Same for street signs. They number in the thousands. Let's route this to someone in city government. Maybe one sign or the other will be fixed.

But wait -- a look at Google maps shows both Bryan and Bryant, separated by H Street.

People of Bryan and Bryant streets -- report in! Dudes, what is up with this?

