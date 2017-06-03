Dufner locked in, sets 36-hole Memorial mark

DUBLIN, Ohio -- Jason Dufner wanted to put together more than just a few good rounds this week at the Memorial.

The first two put him in the record book.

Dufner holed out from 176 yards on the 18th hole for an eagle, and then added three more birdies on the front nine at Muirfield Village for another 7-under 65, giving him the 36-hole scoring record at the Memorial and a five-shot lead going into the weekend.

David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks), who shared the lead with Dufner after the first round, had a 2-over 74, which dropped him to 5 under and into a six-way tie for seventh place.

Dufner was at 14-under 130, one shot better than the record previously held by Rickie Fowler (2010) and Scott Hoch (1987). Neither wound up winning the tournament.

Daniel Summerhays made bogey on his last hole and shot 69 to finish five shots behind Dufner. Fowler (66) was another shot behind.

Jordan Spieth was one shot out of the lead after the opening round. He already was eight shots back when he teed off later in the day, and all he managed was a 72. Spieth and Justin Thomas (71) were tied for fourth and eight shots behind.

"Duf is obviously in full control of the ball tee to green, and you've got to be making some putts, too," Spieth said. "He had two fantastic days. He's a major champion and a multiple PGA Tour winner, he's going to be a tough guy to chase down. But again, playing with the lead on this golf course I imagine is going to be difficult."

Dustin Johnson, the world's No. 1 player, won't have to chase him. Coming off a 78 -- and his first round without a birdie in nearly four years -- Johnson couldn't get anything going and shot 74 to miss the cut by five shots.

"I hate missing cuts," Johnson said.

The shot that got the most attention was Dufner's 6-iron that he holed on No. 18 for his eagle. With a back left pin, the shot fit what he was trying to do, and he said the bonus was that it found the bottom of the cup.

The key to his great play was his putting, something Dufner rarely says. When asked about it at Kapalua to start the year, Dufner said: "I've been putting bad for 17 years. It's tough to change."

Fowler started the tournament with a triple bogey on his second hole and he was 3 over through four holes when he turned it around Thursday for a 70.

LPGA TOUR

Nordqvist ahead by 1

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Anna Nordqvist knows how to get around Stockton Seaview -- and likes the view from atop the ShopRite LPGA Classic leaderboard.

The two-time defending champion shot a 7-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead after the first-round of the 54-hole event near Atlantic City. She's trying to join fellow Swede Annika Sorenstam as the only three-time winner.

Moriya Jutanugarn, Jeong Eun Lee, Jenny Shin and Jennifer Song were tied for second, and Paula Creamer, Pornanong Phatlum and In-Kyung Kim followed at 66.

Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 4-under 67 and is tied for ninth. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) had a 69. Emily Tubert (Razorbacks) had a 6-over 77.

WEB.COM TOUR

Ex-Hog Tracy out front

Former Arkansas Razorback Ethan Tracy shot a 4-under 67 in the Rex Hospital Open at Raleigh, N.C., charging into sole possession of the lead at 9-under 133 heading into the weekend.

After trailing Chesson Hadley's first-round lead by two strokes, Tracy had birdies on Nos. 4, 5, 11 and 13. His final birdie of the day on No. 17 clinched the lead.

Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) had a 68 and is 6 under. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) shot an even-par 71 and is 4 under. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) had a 69 and is 3 under. Zack Fischer (Little Rock) shot a 1-over 71 and is 2 under.

Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

EUROPEAN TOUR

Donaldson in lead

MALMO, Sweden -- Wales' Jamie Donaldson shot his second consecutive 4-under 69 to take a two-stroke lead in the Nordea Masters.

The three-time European Tour winner had five birdies and a bogey at Barseback.

"There were times when the ball wasn't where I wanted it to be, but I made some great escapes," Donaldson said. "The chipping and putting has been better over the last couple of days. I have been playing quite nicely recently, but just not quite putting it all together. But the first couple of days here, I've been able to do that."

Italy's Renato Paratore (72) was second, and France's Benjamin Hebert (71) and Englishmen Graeme Storm (68) and Max Orrin (73) followed at 5 under. Swedish star Henrik Stenson was tied for 25th at 1 under after a 72.

Pep Angles (Central Arkansas) missed the cut after a 9-over 82 (160).

Sports on 06/03/2017