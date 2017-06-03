Fayetteville Regional delayed by weather

— Rain has delayed the first elimination game at the NCAA Fayetteville Regional, and it likely will alter the start time for tonight's game between Arkansas and Missouri State.

The start of a game between Oklahoma State and Oral Roberts was delayed 1 hour, 40 minutes this afternoon because of heavy rains. That game is now scheduled to begin at 3:40 p.m. at Baum Stadium.

Arkansas' game against Missouri State likely won't start at 7 p.m. as originally scheduled. NCAA rules dictate a 55-minute intermission between games.

Forecasts call for more rain in Fayetteville tonight, which could further delay games at the regional. No NCAA Tournament game can begin later than 11 p.m.