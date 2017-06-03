Highway accident takes life of 34-year-old Arkansas man

VAN BUREN — A 34-year-old Arkansas man has died following a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 40 in Crawford County.

The Arkansas State Police says Marlon A. Jackson of Warren was killed in Friday night's accident in far western Arkansas.

Troopers say the accident occurred shortly before midnight in the eastbound lanes of I-40. State police say a vehicle attempted to pass a second vehicle in which Jackson was a passenger when both vehicles lost control, entered the median and overturned.

Troopers say Jackson was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Neither of the vehicles' drivers was injured.

Troopers say the weather was clear and the roadway dry at the time of the accident.

At least 198 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.

Information for this article was contributed by Maggie McNeary of Arkansas Online.