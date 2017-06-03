LSU overcomes its sloppy play

BATON ROUGE — Zach Watson homered twice and Michael Papierski added another for LSU, which overcame a sloppy defensive performance for a 15-7 victory over Texas Southern on Friday in the Baton Rouge Regional.

The Tigers (44-17), winners of 12 consecutive, committed five errors to help Texas Southern (20-33) score six unearned runs and knock starter Jared Poche from the game in the fifth inning.

LSU trailed 7-5 before taking the lead for good with a four-run rally in the fifth, highlighted by Josh Smith’s run-scoring double.

LSU built on the lead with back-toback home runs by Papierski and Watson, who each drove in four runs. Cole Freemen doubled, tripled and scored three times.

Caleb Glbert (5-1), who relieved Poche, pitched 2 2/3 innings for the victory. TSU starter Anthony Martinez (4-4) received the loss.

SE LOUISIANA 12, RICE 6

Taylor Schwaner, the Southland Conference player of the year, hit his 14th home run this season, doubled and scored three runs, and Southeastern Louisiana capitalized on seven Rice errors in a victory over the Owls.

The Lions (37-20) scored four runs each in the fifth and sixth innings, when Rice (31-30) unraveled defensively. Three walks, a fielding error and wild pitch — all with two outs — helped Southeastern go up 7-3 in the fifth. The Owls made two throwing errors in the sixth.

CHAPEL HILL

DAVIDSON 8,

NORTH CAROLINA 4

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Cam Johnson drove in three runs while Durin O’Linger pitched six strong innings to help Davidson upset No. 2 national seed North Carolina.

Johnson’s two-run single to right gave Davidson a 3-0 lead in the second inning, part of a stunningly one-sided start in the program’s first NCAA Tournament game. The fourth-seeded Wildcats (33-24) led 8-0 by the fifth and had chased UNC ace J.B. Bukauskas — the Atlantic Coast Conference pitcher of the year.

FGCU 10, MICHIGAN 6

Nick Rivera hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning to help Florida Gulf Coast beat Michigan in the program’s first NCAA Tournament game.

Rivera drove in four runs to lead the Eagles (43-18) in the Chapel Hill Regional, while Richie Garcia and Spencer Levine each drove in two runs.

Second-seeded Florida Gulf Coast trailed 5-3 before rallying with five runs in the sixth against the third-seeded Wolverines (42-16).

CLEMSON

VANDERBILT 13, ST. JOHN’S 4

CLEMSON, S.C. — Vanderbilt third baseman Will Toffey had four hits including a three-run home run as the Commodores defeated St. John’s.

The Red Storm led 3-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth when Vanderbilt began its half of the inning with six consecutive hits. Toffey’s home run put the Commodores ahead for good.

CLEMSON 5, UNCGREENSBORO 4

Alex Eubanks allowed three runs in 72/3 innings and Clemson overcame three UNC Greensboro home runs to hold on for a victory.

Clemson took the lead with a four-run fifth while Logan Davidson’s two-out RBI single in the bottom of the eighth gave the Tigers a 5-3 lead. UNC Greensboro narrowed things with Cesar Trejo’s second solo home run in the ninth, but reliever Pat Krall got the final three outs.

CORVALLIS

YALE 5, NEBRASKA 1

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Griffin Dey drove in two runs with a single in the first inning and Yale beat Nebraska.

Sophomore Scott Politz (11-2) pitched a complete game, allowing one run on six hits for the Bulldogs, the regional’s No. 3 seed. Yale (33-16) is making its first appearance in the postseason since 1994.

GAINESVILLE

SOUTH FLORIDA 9,

BETHUNE-COOKMAN 1

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Duke Stunkel Jr. had a career-high four hits and South Florida scored in the first four innings on the way to a victory over Bethune-Cookman.

Stunkel, a junior outfielder, also had a two-run home run in the second inning as the second-seeded Bulls (42-17) piled up 14 hits. Coco Montes had two hits and two RBI and Chris Chatfield added a two-run home run in the sixth.

Phoenix Sanders (6-2) threw 7 shutout innings and allowed just 5 hits with 2 walks and 7 strikeouts.

FLORIDA 10, MARIST 6

Mike Rivera and JJ Schwarz each drove in three runs and Florida defeated Marist.

Rivera had a two-run single as Florida scored four runs in the second inning. With the Gators leading 7-6 in the eighth, Schwarz provided some breathing room with a three-run home run to left.

Florida starter Jackson Kowar went 51/3 innings, allowing 5 runs — 2 earned — on 8 hits.

HATTIESBURG

SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI 8,

ILLINOIS-CHICAGO 7

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Matthew Guidry drove in three runs to help Southern Miss overcome a five-run deficit, Nick Sandlin got out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth, and the Golden Eagles edged Illinois-Chicago.

Guidry ignited the Golden Eagles’ comeback in the fifth when he drove an 0-2 pitch to left-center for a two-run triple. Guidry then scored on Tracy Hadley’s single.

SOUTH ALABAMA 6,

MISSISSIPPI STATE 3

Randy Bell threw a six-hitter to help South Alabama beat Mississippi State. Bell (7-3) threw 132 pitches and retired the Bulldogs in order in the fourth, fifth, seventh and eighth innings. Travis Swaggerty went 3 for 4 and had 4 RBI for South Alabama (40-19).

HOUSTON

TEXAS A&M 8, BAYLOR 5

HOUSTON — Freshman Braden Shewmake hit a two-run home run, Nick Choruby had four hits with two RBI and Texas A&M beat Baylor.

Aaron Dodson had a grand slam in the third inning for No. 2 seed Baylor (34-22), but Texas A&M (37-21) responded with a five-run sixth to erase a 4-2 deficit in a battle of former Big 12 rivals.

IOWA 6, HOUSTON 3

Mitchell Boe, Iowa’s No. 9 hitter, had a pair of run-scoring hits and the Hawkeyes knocked off top-seeded Houston.

Robert Neustrom broke a 2-2 tie with an RBI single in the fifth for the No. 4 seed Hawkeyes (39-20).

Boe’s RBI double put Iowa up 2-0 in the fourth, and his single made it 5-3 in the eighth. Ben Norman, the No. 8 hitter, went 3 for 3 and scored 3 runs.

Ryan Erickson (4-3) gave up 3 runs — 2 earned — in 5 innings for the Big Ten Tournament champions.

LEXINGTON

KENTUCKY 6, OHIO 4

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Riley Mahan knocked in two runs on three hits, righthander Sean Hjelle allowed Ohio eight hits while top-seeded Kentucky got 13 in its regional opener victory.

The Wildcats (40-20) gave Hjelle a two-run cushion in the first inning when Luke Becker and Mahan each delivered RBI hits. Kentucky added four runs in the middle innings, scoring twice in the sixth on bases-loaded walks to make it 6-0.

NC STATE 7, INDIANA 6

Garrett Suggs scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch, and Brad Debo singled in an insurance run in the top of the 12th inning to lift North Carolina State past Indiana.

Joe Dunand’s home run in the eighth inning tied it at 5 for third-seeded N.C. State (35-23) and the Wolfpack scored two unearned runs off Indiana miscues in the 12th. Suggs singled to lead off the inning and reached third on a fielding error before scoring on a wild pitch.

LONG BEACH

TEXAS 3, UCLA 2

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Kacy Clemens hit a solo home run in the fourth inning and second-seeded Texas beat UCLA. Bret Boswell added an RBI single in the seventh for the Longhorns (37-22), who are playing their first season under Coach David Pierce. The Longhorns have won six baseball national championships, most recently in 2005.

Ryan Kreidler homered in the eighth to narrow it for the Bruins, who won the 2013 College World Series.

LOUISVILLE

LOUISVILLE 11, RADFORD 6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jake Snider knocked in three runs, including a goahead two-run home run in the sixth inning, Josh Stowers doubled twice for three RBI and Louisville pulled away from Radford late for a victory.

Top-seeded Louisville (48-10) led behind a six-run third inning before Radford scored four times in the fourth and twice more in the sixth to tie it. Snider followed Stowers’ leadoff single by homering to right center, and Brendan McKay’s RBI grounder made it 9-6.

OKLAHOMA 7, XAVIER 2

Cade Harris’ bases-loaded double provided the go-ahead runs, and Brylie Ware added a two-run single during a seven-run seventh inning that rallied Oklahoma past Xavier.

Trailing 2-0 entering the bottom of the seventh, Dominic DeRenzo got the second-seeded Sooners (35-22) started with a one-out triple. Kyle Mendenhall struck out but reached on a throwing error, and Brandon Zaragoza walked to set up Harris’ big hit to the right-center field wall off loser Zac Lowther (5-5) for the lead. Jack Flansberg and Steele Walker singled in runs before Ware’s hit broke the game open

LUBBOCK

TEXAS TECH 5, DELAWARE 2

LUBBOCK, Texas — Orlando Garcia hit a two-run home run to back a strong showing from the Texas Tech bullpen after an early weather delay, and the host Red Raiders had a victory over Delaware.

Cody Farhat also drove in two runs for top-seeded Texas Tech (44-15).

Caleb Kilian (6-0) gave up 2 runs — 1 earned — in 3 2/3 innings after replacing starter Davis Martin

STANFORD

BYU 6, SACRAMENTO ST. 1

STANFORD, Calif. — Hayden Rogers allowed just one run in 6 1/3 innings and BYU beat Sacramento State to stay alive in the NCAA Tournament.

Tanner Chauncey had three hits and three RBI for the Cougars (38-20). His single in the third put BYU up 3-1, and his double down the left-field line pushed it to 6-1 in the seventh.

TALLAHASSEE

TENNESSEE TECH 3,

FLORIDA STATE 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Ryan Flick’s tworun double in the ninth inning led Tennessee Tech to a victory over Florida State.

The Golden Eagles, who are seeded fourth and making their first tournament appearance since 2009, tied it at 1 in the eighth on an RBI double to right by Nick Osborne.

AUBURN 7, UCF 4

Keegan Thompson had a season-high nine strikeouts and Auburn got a victory over UCF.

Thompson, a junior right-hander, allowed 2 runs and 4 hits in 8 innings with 1 walk as he improved to 7-4 on the season. The lone run he gave up was a Rylan Thomas home run in the second inning.

Will Holland put the game out of reach in the eighth for the third-seeded Tigers (36-24) with a three-run home run to left field.

WINSTON-SALEM

WAKE FOREST 11, UMBC 3

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jake Mueller drove in three runs, Connor Johnstone remained undefeated and Wake Forest routed Maryland-Baltimore County.

Jonathan Pryor and Stuart Fairchild had two RBI apiece to help the top-seeded Demon Deacons (40-18) win their first home game in the tournament since 2002.

Johnstone (8-0) struck out seven in 72/3 innings for Wake Forest

W. VIRGINIA 9, MARYLAND 1

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Kyle Davis hit two of West Virginia’s six home runs, and the Mountaineers routed Maryland.

Jimmy Galusky also homered twice, Davis finished with three RBI and winning pitcher B.J. Myers threw 5 2/3 shutout innings of relief for the second-seeded Mountaineers (35-24).