RANGERS

Dyson designated for assignment

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Sam Dyson has been designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers after the latest loss by their former closer.

Texas made the move before Friday's series opener against Houston, two days after Dyson gave up 2 home runs and 3 runs in the 10th inning of a loss to Tampa Bay. It was the sixth loss of the season for Dyson. The right-hander was removed from the closer role in early May, and has blown all four of his save chances this season.

The Rangers reinstated reliever Jose Leclerc from the disabled list. He missed three weeks with a bruised finger.

Dyson had 38 saves last season when Texas won its second consecutive AL West title. He is 1-6 with a 10.80 ERA in 17 appearances for the Rangers this season.

BRAVES

O'Flaherty, Garcia off DL

CINCINNATI -- The Atlanta Braves activated left-hander Eric O'Flaherty and infielder Adonis Garcia off the disabled list before the start of their series against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

Atlanta also called up infielder Johan Camargo from Class AAA Gwinnett. He's in his third stint with the Braves.

O'Flaherty has been on the DL since May 20 with a strained lower back. He made two rehab starts at Gwinnett. O'Flaherty has a 6.59 ERA in 18 appearances this season. Garcia missed 15 games with a sore left Achilles tendon. He's batting .237 with 4 home runs and 16 RBI.

Outfielder Emilio Bonifacio was designated for assignment, and infielder Jace Peterson and right-hander Matt Wisler were optioned to Class AAA to open roster spots. Bonifacio batted .132 in 38 games.

PIRATES

Ngoepe sent to minors

NEW YORK -- The Pittsburgh Pirates have optioned infielder Gift Ngoepe to the minor leagues about a month after he debuted as the first African-born player in the majors.

The slick-fielding South African singled in his first plate appearance last month, but batted .222 without a home run in 28 games prior to the demotion.

Ngoepe picked up baseball as a child because his family lived in the clubhouse of a men's league ballpark where his mother worked. His younger brother, Victor, is also a Pirates minor leaguer.

The elder Ngoepe is headed to Class AAA Indianapolis. Manager Clint Hurdle says he told the 27-year-old to work on his two-strike approach and small-ball hitting. Hurdle told him that if he shows those skills next time he comes to the majors, "you can stay."

The Pirates also designated rookie infielder Alen Hanson for assignment and recalled infielders Max Moroff and Phil Gosselin on Friday.

MARINERS

Segura has high-ankle sprain

SEATTLE — The Mariners placed shortstop Jean Segura on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a right high-ankle sprain. Designated hitter Nelson Cruz won’t be joining him on the DL despite being hit on his left hand by a pitch.

Manager Scott Servais said it would probably be a week before Segura is re-evaluated. Segura is tied for the AL lead with a .341 batting average. Segura was hurt in Thursday’s loss to Colorado when his right ankle was pinned awkwardly underneath his body while he was sliding into second base.

Cruz suffered a bruised hand when he was hit by a pitch from Colorado’s Kyle Freeland in the third inning Thursday, but he was feeling well enough to be in the lineup at designated hitter Friday.

RED SOX

Rodriguez slips off mound

BALTIMORE -- Boston Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez has been put on the 10-day disabled list after injuring his knee on a fall from the bullpen mound.

Rodriguez slipped off the mound during the latter stage of his warmup for Thursday night's start against the Baltimore Orioles. He declared himself OK, but ended up allowing a career-high tying four home runs in Boston's 7-5 loss.

After the game, Rodriguez insisted the fall had nothing to do with his performance.

"I just threw a pitch and my foot landed in a bad position. I went down. Nothing crazy," he said.

On Friday, however, the Red Sox put Rodriguez on the DL.

Rodriguez had won four consecutive decisions before Thursday's loss. He's 4-2 with a 3.54 ERA in 11 games, 10 of them starts.

