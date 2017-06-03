FOOTBALL

Chiefs release WR Maclin

The Kansas City Chiefs have released wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, cutting ties with one of the most high-profile free-agent signings made by General Manager John Dorsey and Coach Andy Reid. The unexpected move Friday came after the Chiefs wrapped up the second week of voluntary workouts. Maclin had been a regular at the Chiefs' practice facility this offseason, and he recently got married -- with Reid and a number of his teammates in attendance. Maclin was entering the third year of a $55 million, five-year contract with Kansas City. It was a deal that became especially costly when the Chiefs were found guilty of tampering in their pursuit of him and were stripped of two draft picks and received a fine.

Penn State officials sentenced

A former president of Penn State and two other former university administrators were each sentenced Friday to at least two months in jail for failing to alert authorities to a 2001 allegation against ex-assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, a decision that enabled the now-convicted serial predator to continue molesting boys. Ex-president Graham Spanier, 68, got a sentence of 4 to 12 months, with the first two to be spent in jail and the rest under house arrest. Former university athletic director Tim Curley, 63, received a sentence of 7 to 23 months, with three in jail. Former vice president Gary Schultz, 67, was sentenced to 6 to 23 months, with two months behind bars. Judge John Boccabella also criticized the actions of the late head football coach Joe Paterno, who, like the other administrators, failed to alert child-welfare authorities or police to the 2001 complaint, but was never charged with a crime. Paterno "could have made that phone call without so much as getting his hands dirty. Why he didn't is beyond me," Boccabella said. A report commissioned by the university concluded Paterno was part of an effort to keep a lid on the allegations against Sandusky for fear of bad publicity.

BASKETBALL

Source: Bosh on way out

A person with knowledge of the situation said Chris Bosh and the Miami Heat have agreed on the next steps to remove him from the roster and the team's salary cap. The person said Bosh's issues with blood clots have been determined to be a career-ending injury situation which will allow the Heat cap relief going forward, adding that Bosh cannot play for Miami again but may still seek medical clearance from another club if he decides he wants to play elsewhere. The person spoke Friday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement has not been announced publicly. Bosh remains on the Heat roster and will stay there until the team needs his cap space. He has not played since February 2016. Bosh's 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons were shortened by bouts with blood clots.

Oakley chooses trial

Former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley has chosen to go to trial in August on charges he struck a security guard at Madison Square Garden. Oakley appeared briefly before a Manhattan judge on Friday. He rejected a conditional dismissal that would have left him with a clean record after six months of good behavior. Oakley became a fan favorite when he played for the Knicks from 1988 to 1998, but he's had a falling out with the organization in recent years. On Feb. 8, he sat a few rows from Knicks owner James Dolan at a game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Security approached Oakley early in the game and a fracas ensued. Oakley was removed from the building and handcuffed. Oakley said he didn't do anything wrong.

MOTOR SPORTS

Sauter wins truck race

Johnny Sauter led the final 33 laps on Friday to win the Truck Series race at Dover International Speedway. The reigning series champion, Sauter won for the first time this season and 14th time in a career that dates to 2003. Sauter had finished second in three consecutive races and is the fifth different winner in six races this season. Sauter and Kaz Grala made it a 1-2 finish for GMS Racing. The 18-year-old Grala received his high school diploma from announcer Michael Waltrip in a mock graduation before the race. Grala graduated from Worcester Academy in Massachusetts and for now plans to attend Georgia Tech in the fall and study engineering. Grala won the season opener at Daytona International Speedway. Sauter was one of only eight drivers to complete all 200 laps. Chase Briscoe finished 199 and was 12th, and even drove a bit on three tires. Briscoe's truck lost the front driver's side tire, sending the tire rolling down the track as the truck started sparking.

Gutierrez replaces Bourdais

Dale Coyne Racing has selected Esteban Gutierrez to replace Sebastien Bourdais at the Detroit Grand Prix. Bourdais broke his pelvis, a hip and two ribs in a crash during qualifying for the Indianapolis 500. Gutierrez, a former Formula One driver, will make his IndyCar debut today in the first of two races this weekend on Belle Isle. The 25-year-old Mexican may get an extended opportunity to race in the series if he fares well in Detroit because Bourdais is out indefinitely. James Davison filled in for Bourdais at Indy and finished 20th in the 33-car field.

HOCKEY

Carlyle receives extension

Coach Randy Carlyle has received a one-year contract extension through the 2018-19 season from the Anaheim Ducks. The deal announced Friday also includes an option for 2019-20. Carlyle began his second stint in charge of the Ducks last year and immediately led the team to its fifth consecutive Pacific Division title. The Ducks also reached the Western Conference finals, losing to Nashville in six games. Carlyle is the winningest coach in franchise history and the only Ducks coach to win the Stanley Cup, triumphing in 2007 during his first successful stint with the club. Carlyle returned last summer to replace Bruce Boudreau, who had replaced Carlyle in late 2011. The Ducks also announced the return of assistant coaches Trent Yawney and Rich Preston. Assistant Paul MacLean left the team Thursday.

SEC

League changes graduate transfer policy

DESTIN, Fla. — The SEC tweaked its graduate transfer policy Friday, making changes that would allow former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire to land at Florida.

School presidents and chancellors voted to reduce penalties for programs whose graduate transfers fail to meet academic requirements.

The ease of restrictions could impact Florida immediately. The Gators had been unable to add Zaire because two previous graduate transfers — linebacker Anthony Harrell and offensive lineman Mason Halter — failed to meet academic requirements after transferring to Florida in 2016. That put Coach Jim McElwain’s program on probation for three years.

The penalty was lowered to one year. The SEC remains the only Power Five conference with that kind of punitive system.

Zaire tweeted shortly after the change was announced, posting “Let’s go!!!!!!!!!!”

Florida Coach Jim McElwain is unable to comment on prospective student-athletes until they sign a letter of intent and attend class.

Other notable items from the final day of the SEC’s annual spring meetings:

The league tabled a proposal that would have allowed intra-conference graduate transfers. Georgia suggested the legislation after Alabama initially balked at letting defensive back Maurice Smith transfer to the Bulldogs in 2016. The league stepped in and granted Smith a waiver to transfer to Georgia. He ended up starting 11 games and finishing as the team’s sixth-leading tackler. Alabama Coach Nick Saban was strongly opposed to the legislation.

Commissioner Greg Sankey said there were conversations with presidents and chancellors about alcohol sales on campus. The SEC currently does not allow alcohol sales at athletic events except in designated private areas. Sankey said the conversations will continue.

Sankey said the league supports a concept identified by the American Football Coaches Association that would allow football players to play four games and not lose a year of eligibility. “I think we have to learn more,” he said.

