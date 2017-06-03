Pedestrian killed in North Little Rock wreck

A 20-year-old man was killed Friday night after he was hit by a car on Interstate 30 in North Little Rock, according to a police report.

Christopher Wayne Dufour of Collierville, Tenn. was crossing I-30 on foot around 11:30 p.m. when he was hit by a 2012 Honda Civic and sustained fatal injuries, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Honda Civic was then struck by a 2008 Toyota Camry, the report said. Both vehicles were headed east, according to the report.

State police said the crash happened near Broadway. No one else was said to be injured.

Conditions were reportedly clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 198 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.