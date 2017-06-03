Rison woman, 53, dies in 1-car crash

An Arkansas woman was killed after her vehicle left the road and struck a tree in Cleveland County on Thursday evening, police said.

A 1996 Chevrolet was heading north on Rye Cutoff Road at Gavin Lane near Rison about 7 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Chevrolet ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, police said. The driver, 53-year-old Robin A. Barton of Rison, was killed.

No one else was reported injured in the wreck, and conditions were cloudy and wet at the time.

Metro on 06/03/2017