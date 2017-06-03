Rison woman, 53, dies in 1-car crash
This article was published today at 2:47 a.m.
An Arkansas woman was killed after her vehicle left the road and struck a tree in Cleveland County on Thursday evening, police said.
A 1996 Chevrolet was heading north on Rye Cutoff Road at Gavin Lane near Rison about 7 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.
The Chevrolet ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, police said. The driver, 53-year-old Robin A. Barton of Rison, was killed.
[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]
No one else was reported injured in the wreck, and conditions were cloudy and wet at the time.
Metro on 06/03/2017
Print Headline: Rison woman, 53, dies in 1-car crash
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Rison woman, 53, dies in 1-car crash
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.