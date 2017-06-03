SEC Network to televise Hogs' game with Bears

— Arkansas' game against Missouri State tonight will air on the SEC Network, the NCAA announced.

The game will begin at 7 p.m. and also will be streamed on ESPN3.com and the WatchESPN over-the-top app.

Arkansas and Missouri State are in the winner's bracket of the Fayetteville Regional after both teams won Friday. The Razorbacks beat Oral Roberts 3-0, while the Bears beat Oklahoma State 6-5 with a two-run home run in the ninth inning.

Oklahoma State and Oral Roberts are scheduled to play an elimination game at 2 p.m. today.