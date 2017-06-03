ATHLETICS

UCA announces Hall of Fame class

The University of Central Arkansas will add eight new members to its athletic department's Hall of Fame this fall.

The newest members include Clell Burnett, Coy Clark, Jim Faulkner, Tom Howard, Teresa Moss, Robert Ricks Jr., Mark Segovis and Tim Woods.

Burnett was a four-sport letterman from 1929-1934 in football and basketball. He later went on to a long high school coaching career and was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 1995.

Clark was a football and track and field standout at UCA from 1960-1964 and was an All-Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference defensive end for the Bears.

Faulkner was a four-year letterman in football (1958-1962) and was an All-AIC selection who also had a long high school coaching career.

Howard was an NAIA All-American football player at UCA who played on the 1984 and 1985 national championship teams.

Moss, who played basketball at UCA from 1980-1982, was an All-AWISA selection, was the Sugar Bears' leading scorer (1980-1981) and rebounder (1980-1982) and is a member of the 1,000-point club.

Ricks Jr. was a track and field standout at UCA from 1989-1992, earning NAIA All-American honors as a sprinter.

Segovis was one of UCA's all-time great distance runners in track and cross country from 1974-1978 and still holds several school records.

Woods was an All-AIC wide receiver/punt returner and also ran track for the Bears. He was a key part of UCA's 1991 national championship football team.

The eight new members will be inducted at the annual UCA Sports Hall of Fame brunch on Saturday, Oct. 14 prior to the football game against Stephen F. Austin at Estes Stadium in Conway.

Sports on 06/03/2017