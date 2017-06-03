Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, June 03, 2017, 9:35 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

Top-seeded Florida shuts out LSU

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:00 a.m.

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Kelly Barnhill threw a two-hitter and struck out eight in top-seeded Florida's 7-0 victory over LSU on Friday night in the Women's College World Series.

Barnhill (26-3), USA Softball's Player of the Year, helped put the Gators (57-8) within a victory Sunday of a spot in the championship series. On Thursday, Florida opened with an 8-0 victory over Texas A&M.

Chelsea Herndon doubled to score two in the top of the fourth. Janell Wheaton hit a solo home run in the top of the sixth and Kayli Kvistad hit a two-run home run in the seventh.

Aleshia Ocasio made perhaps the play of the game in the second inning when she ran into foul territory and caught a fly ball as she fell over a barrier.

LSU starter Carley Hoover (15-8) allowed two runs in five innings, and Allie Walljasper struggled in relief.

The Tigers (48-21) will play in an elimination game today.

Sports on 06/03/2017

Print Headline: Top-seeded Florida shuts out LSU

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Top-seeded Florida shuts out LSU

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online