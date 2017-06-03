West says family ties not obstacle

When NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West talks, people usually listen.

West, whose silhouette is used in the NBA's logo, was asked Thursday what he thought of UCLA guard Lonzo Ball, who is expected to be selected by the Lakers with the second overall pick in this month's NBA Draft.

Dan Patrick asked West on Patrick's radio show whether the 79-year-old West, who spent 18 years in the Lakers front office, would have any "trepidation" about drafting Ball because of his outspoken father, LaVar Ball, who can't seem to stay out of the spotlight.

"I really don't want to get into that," said West, who also spent five seasons as the Memphis Grizzlies general manager and is now a special adviser on the Golden State Warriors executive board. "Frankly, I don't even like to talk about his dad. I'd rather talk about the kid. His dad, to me -- I wouldn't want a father like that, to be honest with you. Because I think he puts added pressure on his kid.

"You know he loves his kid, OK, you know that. But it should be about his kids, not about him.

"The Lakers are in a position, are they going to draft him? That's up to them. They've got a big decision to make. I wouldn't let a father influence who I drafted, that would be for sure. I would want the player who I felt was the best player at that position. When you're drafting at that position, you cannot afford to miss."

Country music cool

Dwyane Wade isn't worried about being "cool."

On Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls shooting guard responded to a Twitter user who poked fun at an outfit he was wearing by telling the Twitter user he listened to country music before both 40-point efforts in the 2006 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

"What if I told you in 06 I listened to country music b4 every game that I score 40 in? Would that not be cool? I'm different you wanna fit in," Wade tweeted

Then 24 years old, Wade averaged 34.7 points in the six-game series and won Finals MVP.

After falling down 0-2, Wade carried Miami to four consecutive victories while averaging 39.3 points on 50.5 percent shooting.

All things Messi

Soccer great Lionel Messi is set to have a theme park built in his honor in Nanjing, China, which is slated to open in 2019.

Per the Hollywood Reporter's Scott Roxborough and Patrick Brzeski, the park -- dubbed the Messi Experience Park -- will be developed by the Barcelona forward's management team in partnership with Phoenix Group, a Chinese broadcaster, and Spanish media conglomerate Group Mediapro.

The park is said to offer "the most cutting-edge technology, enabling visitors to immerse themselves in all things Messi by combining the latest-generation attractions with the very best advances in content and multimedia attractions."

The park is planned to consist of 20 attractions over a combined indoor and outdoor area of 630,000 square feet.

The theme park industry is a rapidly expanding market in China, which could become the world leader in the sector by reaching a revenue of $12 billion in three years' time, which would put the country ahead of the United States and Japan, per World Travel Market and Euromonitor.

QUIZ

How many NBA championships did Jerry West win as a player?

ANSWER

One (with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1972)

Sports on 06/03/2017