7-year-old girl dies after shooting that killed 3 others
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:27 p.m.
ST. LOUIS — A 7-year-old girl who was critically injured in a shooting last week that killed three other people, including her parents, has died.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Deniya Irving died Saturday from injuries she received in Thursday's shooting in St. Louis. Deniya's parents — 24-year-old Jessica Garth and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Derrick Irving — and another man died in the shooting.
Deniya's aunt, Lonisha Garner, says the family was hoping the girl would survive after extensive surgery to remove a bullet from the back of her head.
The shooting that killed the girl was the second one to cause multiple deaths in north St. Louis in recent days.
Interim Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole says the violence has got to stop. He is asking the community to help.
