Area contestants to compete for Miss Arkansas title

— The Miss Arkansas Pageant and Miss Arkansas’ Outstanding Teen Pageant will be held at the same time this year. The pageants will be held June 13-17 at the newly renovated Robinson Center in Little Rock. Preliminaries for both pageants will be held at 7 p.m. June 13-15. Miss Arkansas’ Outstanding Teen finals will be held at 7 p.m. June 16, and the Miss Arkansas finals will begin at 7 p.m. June 17.

Doors will open at 6 each night.

Preliminary awards will be made in artistic expression (talent), lifestyle and fitness (swimsuit) and presence and poise (evening gown).

Several young women with ties to the Tri-Lakes Edition coverage area will compete in the annual Miss Arkansas Scholarship Pageant.

Area contestants include the following:

• Miss Greater Hot Springs — Courtney DeVane of Hot Springs is the 18-year-old daughter of Dr. Charles F. DeVane Jr. of Georgia. She will present a vocal rendition of “A New Life” for her talent, and her platform is “Keeping School smArt: Promoting the Arts in Schools.”

A chemical engineering major in the University of Arkansas Honors College, she will compete in interview on June 11, talent on June 13, swimsuit on June 14, and evening gown and onstage question on June 15.

• Miss Greater Jacksonville — Kyla Soden of Cabot is the 19-year-old daughter of Mike and Donna Soden of Cabot. She will perform an acro-jazz dance to “Proud Mary,” and her platform is “Mentoring to Make a Difference.”

A biology major at Ouachita Baptist University, she will compete in interview on June 11, evening gown and onstage question on June 13, talent on June 14 and swimsuit on June 15.

• Miss Henderson State University — Olivia Moore of Gurdon is the 19-year-old daughter of Patricia and Robert Moore of Gurdon. She will sing “Stone Cold” for her talent, and her platform is “Reach a Reader.”

A biology major at Henderson State, she will compete in interview on June 11, evening gown and onstage question on June 13, talent on June 14 and swimsuit on June 15.

• Miss Johnson County — Emma Pitts of Clarksville is the 19-year-old daughter of Jeremy Pitts and Rebecca Pitts of Clarksville and Batesville. For her talent, she will sing “Gimme Gimme,” and her platform is “Inspiring Creativity Through Arts Education.”

A music education major at Ouachita Baptist University, she will compete in interview on June 11, evening gown and onstage question on June 13, talent on June 14 and swimsuit on June 15.

• Miss Metro — Kenzie Williams of Benton is the 19-year-old daughter of Jacqueline Williams and Gary Maroun of Benton. She will perform a tap dance to “Boogie Wonderland,” and her platform is “Food Insecurity: H.O.P.E.”

A media communications major at Arkansas State University, she will compete in interview on June 11, evening gown and onstage question on June 13, talent on June 14 and swimsuit on June 15.

• Miss Ouachita Baptist University — Tiffany Lee of Benton is the 20-year-old daughter of Tony and Kelly Lee of Benton. For her talent, she will perform a tap dance to “A Little Party,” and her platform is “Stay Hydrated, Stay Healthy.”

A mass communications major at Ouachita Baptist University, she will compete in interview on June 12, swimsuit on June 13, evening gown and onstage question on June 14, and talent on June 15.

• Miss South Central Arkansas — Mady Rottinghaus of Hot Springs is the 17-year-old daughter of Michael and Amber Rottinghaus of Hot Springs. For her talent, she will present a piano rendition of “An American Tribute,” and her platform is “See the Good: Appreciating Diversity.”

A biology major at Ouachita Baptist University, she will compete in interview on June 12, swimsuit on June 13, evening gown and onstage question on June 14, and talent on June 15.

• Miss Southwest Arkansas — Suzie Graham of Hope is the 23-year-old daughter of Ben and Jamie Pafford-Gresham of Warren. Graham will perform a jazz dance to “Woman’s World,” and her platform is “First Aid First: Don’t Wait — Initiate.”

A business administration major at Ouachita Baptist University, she will compete in interview on June 11, evening gown and onstage question on June 13, talent on June 14 and swimsuit on June 15.

• Miss Spirit of Arkansas — Jessica Miller of Bryant is the 18-year-old daughter of Scott and Dodi Miller of Mabelvale. She will present a tap dance to “Pump It,” and her platform is “SAVE: Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.”

A recent graduate of Bryant High School, she will compete in interview on June 11, evening gown and onstage question on June 13, talent on June 14 and swimsuit on June 15.

• Miss Sweetheart of Arkansas — Cameron Willis of Sheridan is the 20-year-old daughter of Jon Willis and Diana Willis of Bryant. For her talent, she will sing “All I Ask of You,” and her platform is “Table Talk: Breaking the Silence of Eating Disorders.”

A biology/pre-med student in the Norbert O. Schedler Honors College at the University of Central Arkansas, she will compete in interview on June 11, evening gown and onstage question on June 13, talent on June 14 and swimsuit on June 15.

The live broadcast of the Miss Arkansas Pageant will begin at 7 p.m. June 17 on KATV-Channel 7, streamlining on KATV.com and the KATV Facebook page.

Tickets to the pageants are available through TicketMaster. Tickets can be purchased by phone at (800) 745- 3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com or at any TicketMaster outlet.

For more information, visit the website missarkansas.org.