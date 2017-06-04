Arkansans Across the Minors

Who's hot

ZACK COX (AA Tigers/Arkansas Razorbacks) has gone 6 for 16 (.375), including a home run, with 2 runs scored and 3 RBI in his past 5 games through Thursday. Cox went 4 for 6 with 1 run scored and 1 RBI on Thursday for the Erie SeaWolves in a 4-3, 14-inning victory over the Bowie BaySox (AA Orioles)

JONATHAN DAVIS (AA Blue Jays/UCA/Camden) has gone 7 for 21 (.333), including a home run, with 7 runs scored and 2 RBI in his past 6 games. Davis went 2 for 3, including his fourth home run of the season in the seventh inning, for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on May 27 in a 4-1 victory over the Reading Fightin' Phils (AA Phillies). He followed that up May 28 by going 2 for 5 with 2 runs scored in a 5-4 victory over the Fightin' Phils.

Who's not

DAVID HARRIS (Independent/Southern Arkansas) has gone 4 for 19 (.211) with 2 runs scored, 3 RBI and 7 strikeouts in his past 7 games through Thursday. His best performance for the Schaumburg Boomers of the independent Frontier League came Tuesday in a 4-3 loss to the Traverse City Beach Bums, when Harris went 2 for 5 with 1 run scored.

RYAN SCOTT (A Red Sox/UALR/North Little Rock) has gone 5 for 25 (.200) with 4 runs scored, 2 RBI and 7 strikeouts in his past 7 games. He went hitless in 3 consecutive games for the Greenville (S.C.) Drive against the Rome Braves (A Braves), then went 2 for 4 with 1 run scored and 1 RBI on Wednesday in a 7-1 victory over the Braves. Scott hit an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game at 1-1, then scored on an RBI single by Tyler Hill to take a 2-1 lead.

News and notes

• Pitcher Hunter Wood (Rogers Heritage) was called up to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, only to be sent back down to the Class AA Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday night after making his major league debut in the Rays' 9-5 loss to the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. Wood faced only 1 batter, throwing 3 of 5 pitches for strikes to get the final out of the eighth inning.

Wood was surprised to get a phone call Tuesday morning from Biscuits Manager Brady Williams with the news of his promotion, and he had a bit of a hectic day getting to Arlington, as some family members from northwest Arkansas were able to make it for his unexpected debut.

"It was a big, big shock. Words can't describe how I felt," Wood told Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. "I'm glad I got the opportunity to be in the big leagues. It was nice to get my feet wet, to get on the mound in front of all these people. It was an awesome experience."

The good feeling didn't last long, however, as Wood had his worst start of the season in his return to the Biscuits on Friday in a 10-2 loss to the Tennessee Smokies (AA Cubs). He allowed 6 earned runs on 10 hits -- including a 3-run home run to Jason Vosler in the top of the first inning -- with 1 walk and 3 strikeouts over 5 innings. Wood now has a 3-4 record with a 5.02 ERA in 10 starts for Montgomery this season.

• Center fielder Forrestt Allday (Central Arkansas) was promoted to the Class AAA Salt Lake Bees by the Los Angeles Angels organization Thursday. Allday, who hit .318 with 1 home run and 19 RBI in 45 games for the Class AA Mobile BayBears, went 4 for 5 with 2 runs scored and 1 RBI in his Bees debut Thursday in an 11-10 victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas (AAA Padres).

• Pitcher Ashur Tolliver (Sylvan Hills) was placed on the seven-day disabled list Monday, retroactive to May 27, by the Fresno Grizzlies (AAA Astros) with an undisclosed injury. Tolliver last pitched for the Grizzles on May 26 in an 8-7 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers (AAA Mariners), during which he allowed 3 earned runs on 3 hits with a walk and a strikeout in just two-thirds of an inning. It's his second stint on the disabled list this season. An oblique injury put Tolliver on the disabled list April 25 and he was activated May 5.

• Pitcher Daniel Wright (Arkansas State), who has been called up to the Los Angeles Angels from Class AAA Salt Lake 4 times this season, was designated for assignment by the Angels on Wednesday. Wright last pitched for the Angels on May 25 in a 4-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays and had an 0-1 record with a 5.19 ERA. He was bumped from the Angels' 40-man roster to clear room for Shane Robinson, who was added to provide depth with Mike Trout (thumb) and Cameron Maybin (side) both on the disabled list. Wright was 2-2 for the Bees with a 9.00 ERA in 5 starts, allowing 24 runs -- 22 earned -- on 27 hits (including 8 home runs) with 9 walks and 11 strikeouts. Opposing batters were hitting .290 against him. The Angels can place Wright on waivers, trade him or release him. If he is waived and clears waivers, he can then be sent outright to the minor leagues.

• Pitcher David Owen (Arkansas State) was activated from the disabled list by the San Jose Giants (High-A Giants) on May 28. Owen was the first of two relievers used Friday in an 8-7 loss to the Lake Elsinore Storm (High-A Padres). He gave up 2 earned runs -- both on home runs to Michael Gettys -- on 4 hits with 1 walk and 2 strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings. The other reliever in the loss was Mark Reyes (Jessieville), who took the loss after allowing 1 earned run on 2 hits with a balk and 3 strikeouts. Reyes (1-8) has lost each of his past four starts since earning his only victory of the season May 7. It's his second four-game losing streak this season.

• Pitcher Sam Thoele was sent down to the Colorado Rockies' rookie-league team in Grand Junction, Colo., for the second time this season May 27. Thoele last pitched for the High-A Lancaster (Calif.) JetHawks on May 26 in an 8-1 victory over the Inland Empire 66ers (High-A Angels), during which he allowed 2 hits and struck out 1 in 2 innings. He was 1-1 with a 6.46 ERA in 11 appearances for the JetHawks this season. Thoele was sent to Grand Junction on May 3 in what was labeled as "more roster management than anything" by Lancaster radio broadcaster Jason Schwartz and was sent back to Lancaster on May 17.

Around the horn

• Pitcher Richie Tate (Marked Tree) earned his first save of the season Wednesday for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the independent American Association in a 5-1 victory over the Sioux City Explorers. Tate allowed 1 hit with 1 strikeout to the 6 batters he faced over 1 2/3 innings. He is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and is 1 for 1 in save opportunities in 4 appearances this season, allowing just 2 hits with 2 walks and 8 strikeouts. Opposing batters are hitting .111 against him. ... Pitcher Griffin Glaude (Lyon/UCA/Beebe) has been activated from the disabled list by the Lansing Lugnuts (A Blue Jays). Glaude pitched 1 inning Friday in the Lugnuts' 1-0 loss to the West Michigan Whitecaps (A Tigers), allowing a hit and a walk. ... Catcher Tyler Spoon (Razorbacks/Fort Smith) went 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI in his season debut for the Greenville (S.C.) Drive (A Red Sox) on Wednesday in a 7-1 victory over the Rome Braves (A Braves). Spoon scored on a three-run home run by Lorenzo Cedrola in the seventh inning, then added an RBI single in the eighth to set the 7-1 final score. Spoon was suspended for 50 games in January after a positive test for a banned stimulant under the minor league drug program.

-- Todd J. Pearce

Position players

PLAYER;COLLEGE/HOME;POS;AFFILIATION, LOCATION;AVG.;G;AB;R;H;2B;3B;HR;RBI;SB

Forrestt Allday;UCA;CF;AAA Angels, Salt Lake City;.333;46;153;18;51;4;0;1;20;5

Brian Anderson;Arkansas;3B;AA Marlins, Jacksonville, Fla.;.230;52;191;33;44;11;0;7;32;1

Michael Bernal;Arkansas;2B;A Giants, Augusta, Ga.;.279;17;61;10;17;3;1;0;7;0

Delta Cleary;Jonesboro;OF;independent, Cent. Islip, N.Y.;.228;40;149;16;34;7;0;1;13;12

Zack Cox;Arkansas;3B;AA Tigers, Erie, Pa.;.268;26;82;10;22;1;0;1;5;0

Jonathan Davis;UCA/Camden;OF;AA Blue Jays, Manchester, N.H.;.245;47;163;24;40;7;0;4;16;5

Clark Eagan;Arkansas;OF;A Pirates, Charleston, W.Va.;.282;43;156;21;44;7;1;4;25;3

Aharon Eggleston;SAU;OF;independent, Bridgewater, N.J.;.314;32;105;16;33;4;0;1;17;6

Brett Eibner#;Arkansas;CF;AAA Dodgers, Oklahoma City.;.258;21;66;11;17;2;1;3;10;0

Dominic Ficociello;Arkansas;1B;AA Tigers, Erie, Pa.;.303;46;178;21;54;10;2;1;14;3

Craig Gentry;UA/Fort Smith;LF;AAA Orioles, Norfolk, Va.;.256;9;39;5;10;5;1;0;5;1

Zach George;ASU/Paragould;OF;High-A Pirates, Bradenton, Fla.;.290;27;93;15;27;6;0;1;12;0

Billy Germaine;SAU;IF;independent, Marion, Ill.;.302;14;43;3;13;3;0;0;7;0

David Harris;SAU;OF;independent, Schaumburg, Ill.;.290;18;69;14;20;4;1;2;18;2

Stuart Levy*;ASU/Benton;C;High-A Orioles, Frederick, Md.;.258;32;97;13;25;11;0;2;18;1

Matt Reynolds#;Arkansas;SS;AAA Mets, Las Vegas;.300;13;50;10;15;3;0;0;4;1

Ryan Scott;UALR/NLR;OF;A Red Sox, Greenville, S.C.;.246;46;171;31;42;9;2;6;29;6

Tyler Spoon;UA/Fort Smith;C;A Red Sox, Greenville, S.C.;.333;2;6;1;2;0;0;0;1;0

Pitchers

PLAYER;COLLEGE/HOME;AFFILIATION, LOCATION;W-L;ERA;G;GS;SV;IP;H;BB;SO

Barrett Astin;UA/Forrest City;AAA Reds, Louisville, Ky.;2-2;7.54;9;2;0;22.2;32;12;28

D.J. Baxendale;UA/Jacksonville;AAA Twins, Rochester, Minn.;0-2;3.86;14;1;1;23.1;25;8;17

Jalen Beeks;UA/Fayetteville;AA Red Sox, Portland, Maine;5-1;2.19;9;9;0;49.1;35;22;58

Mike Bolsinger#;Arkansas;AAA Blue Jays, Buffalo;1-1;1.46;4;2;0;12.1;11;3;18

Torey Deshazier;Ark. Bap/Pine Bluff;independent, Utica, Mich.;1-1;9.39;6;0;1;7.2;11;2;8

Keegan Ghidotti;OBU;independent, Avon, Ohio;0-2;14.40;6;0;0;5.0;14;3;5

Griffin Glaude;Lyon/UCA/Beebe;A Blue Jays, Lansing, Mich.;1-1;5.23;9;0;0;20.2;22;6;20

Chandler Hawkins;Arkansas State;AA Cardinals, Springfield, Mo.;0-1;4.26;14;0;0;19.0;15;12;11

Zach Jackson;Arkansas;A Blue Jays, Lansing, Mich.;1-0;3.15;15;0;1;20.0;13;8;25

Trey Killian;UA/Mtn. Home;High-A Rockies, Lancaster, Calif.;5-1;5.05;11;11;0;62.1;65;19;47

Jacob Morris;Arkansas;independent, Grand Prairie, Texas;0-1;7.04;5;0;0;7.2;5;12;8

David Owen;Arkansas State;High-A Giants, San Jose, Calif.;1-0;5.80;13;0;0;35.2;48;13;28

Connor Reed;OBU;independent, Avon, Ohio;1-2;4.03;4;4;0;22.1;28;5;15

Mark Reyes;Jessieville;High-A Giants, San Jose, Calif.;1-8;6.50;11;9;0;44.1;44;42;28

Nolan Sanburn;Arkansas;High-A Nationals, Woodbridge, Va.;0-1;3.86;4;0;0;9.1;11;6;9

Ryne Stanek#;Arkansas;AAA Rays, Durham, N.C.;1-0;2.00;14;0;2;18.0;14;6;25

Richie Tate;Marked Tree;independent, Fargo, N.D.;1-0;0.00;4;0;1;5.2;2;2;8

James Teague;Arkansas;Short-A Orioles, Aberdeen, Md.;0-1;6.35;5;0;0;5.2;12;4;5

Sam Thoele;UALR;R Rockies, Grand Junction, Colo.;1-1;6.46;11;0;0;15.1;21;7;12

Ashur Tolliver*;Sylvan Hills;AAA Astros, Fresno, Calif.;2-0;2.70;10;0;0;13.1;7;10;12

Zac Treece;OBU/Hot Springs;independent, Cent. Islip, N.Y.;3-1;4.95;19;0;0;20.0;18;8;20

Hunter Wood;Rogers Heritage;AA Rays, Montgomery, Ala.;3-4;5.02;10;10;0;57.1;54;20;55

Daniel Wright+;ASU;AAA Angels, Salt Lake City;2-1;9.35;4;4;0;17.1;24;6;8

Through Thursday's games

*on disabled list +designated for assignment #called up to parent club

