The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 1023 W. 7th St., business, Kelly Joiner, 8 a.m. May 25, property valued at $27.

72202

• 1900 Wright Ave., business, Curtis Hall, 8 p.m. May 20, property value unknown.

72204

• 3108 S. Tyler St., residence, Ashley Johnson, 8 a.m. May 21, property valued at $7,700.

• 1406 S. Van Buren St., residence, Moore Fitzgerald, 10:30 a.m. May 21, property valued at $30.

• 2107 Scotty Court, residence, Adonnis Ward, 10:15 p.m. May 22, property valued at $701.

• 6705 W. 12th St., business, unknown, 8:30 p.m. May 23, cash totaling $30, property valued at $600.

• 4313 W. 28th St., residence, Ersie Joyner, 7 a.m. May 25, property valued at $900.

• 3810 W. 14th St., residence, Mary Harris, 9:30 p.m. May 26, cash totaling $5, property valued at $476.

72205

• 1624 Glenda Dr., residence, Joyce Lyons, 10 a.m. May 21, property valued at $2,950.

• 1001 Kavanaugh Blvd., business, unknown, 1:14 a.m. May 25, property valued at $8,459.

• 10500 W. Markham St., business, unknown, 9:45 p.m. May 25, cash totaling $100, property valued at $50.

• 9808 Relda Dr., residence, Lorelei Noble, 8:30 a.m. May 26, property valued at $502.

72209

• 7400 Scott Hamilton Dr., business, Doug Parrish, 10 p.m. May 20, property valued at $200.

• 6801 E. Wakefield Dr., residence, Dewayne Martin, 4 p.m. May 22, property valued at $651.

• 5922 S. University Ave., business, Tom Murry, 1:14 a.m. May 23, property value unknown.

• 5507 Southboro Court, residence, Lauren Scoggins, 7 a.m. May 25, property valued at $501.

• 9000 Tedburn, residence, Lyzbeth Huerta, 8 a.m. May 25, property valued at $2,045.

• 1 Old Glory Court, residence, Ray Deremiah, 9 p.m. May 25, property value unknown.

• 6520 Baseline Rd., business, Gregory Plunkett, 3:45 p.m. May 26, property valued at $2,501.

• 8701 Interstate 30, residence, Anjelica Trimble, 4:50 a.m. May 27, property valued at $1,000.

72211

• 11305 Birchwood Dr., residence, Lindsay Bowman-Mangan, 11 p.m. April 11, property valued at $1,900.

• 420 Napa Valley Dr., residence, Lauren Coleman, 1:45 p.m. May 17, cash totaling $250, property valued at $1,135.

• 1601 N. Shackleford Rd., residence, Thomas Timmer, 12:30 p.m. May 20, property valued at $991.

• 420 Napa Valley Dr., residence, Ramon Bynum, 11:45 a.m. May 23, property value unknown.

• 13901 Chenal Pkwy., business, Akbar Pabani, 2:20 a.m. May 25, property valued at $1,500.

• 11321 W. Markham St., business, Jamie Aycock, 5:09 a.m. May 27, cash totaling $1,350, property valued at $250.

• 1601 N. Shackleford Rd., residence, Krystal Gurley, 6:20 p.m. May 27, property valued at $600.

72223

• 1801 Champlin Dr., residence, Terrell Fordson, 2:35 p.m. May 25, property valued at $401.

72227

• 9600 Satterfield Dr., residence, Carlos Cerino-Almeida, 6 a.m. May 22, cash totaling $3,500, property valued at $905.

• 8122 Cantrell Rd., business, unknown, 3:33 a.m. May 27, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72114

• 400 W. 19th St., residence, Felicia Love, 2:30 a.m. May 21, property valued at $500.

• 701 W. 18th St., Apt. 45, residence, Adrienne Bennett, 10:48 a.m. May 22, property valued at $368.

72116

• 7204 Pontiac Dr., residence, Carolyn Bixby, 11 a.m. May 21, cash totaling $200, property valued at $4,251.

• 5 Cedar Creek Court, residence, Matthew Choates, 6:30 p.m. May 21, property valued at $251.

72118

• 2000 Parkway Dr., Bldg. 5 Apt. 542, residence, Myeisha Burnam, 5 p.m. May 24, property valued at $450.

• 900 W. Scenic Dr., Apt. 104, residence, Kimberly Anderson, 5:30 p.m. May 24, property valued at $531.

