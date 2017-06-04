Charleston athlete gets offer, commits

Charleston athlete Sean Michael Flanagan took part in the Arkansas Razorbacks elite prospect camp Saturday and earned a scholarship offer.

He orally committed to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville shortly thereafter.

"It means a whole lot to me," Flanagan said. "I want to be here. I always wanted to be here. I've grown up in Arkansas and watched Arkansas."

Flanagan, 6-1, 191 pounds, picked the Razorbacks over offers from Missouri, Oklahoma State, Tulane, Kansas, Arkansas State University, Massachusetts, Louisiana-Monroe and others.

He recorded 65 receptions for 1,121 yards and 17 touchdowns, and he also had 21 carries for 186 yards and 7 touchdowns as a junior. He had 46 tackles, 4 interceptions, 6 pass breakups and recovered 1 fumble at safety.

Flanagan could play safety or receiver for the Hogs.

"That's one thing they said was if I show up and do better playing receiver, then I could play the receiver spot," Flanagan said. "I don't have a preference. I just want to play."

He said the coaches like several things about him, including his physical play.

Flanagan's parents were thrilled about the offer and his commitment.

"They're just as excited or more excited than I am," he said.

He becomes the Hogs' fifth commitment for the 2018 class. Oral commitments are nonbinding.

-- Richard Davenport

Sports on 06/04/2017