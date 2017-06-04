COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

June 4

Church Centennial Celebration

GREENBRIER — Bono Baptist Church will celebrate its 100th anniversary at 10:30 a.m. at the church, 414 Arkansas 285 N. at Burkett Flat Road. Emil Turner will be the guest speaker, followed by a catered catfish dinner on the church grounds. The dinner costs $12 for adults and $6 for kids ages 6 to 12. Children 5 and younger may eat free. RSVP by calling (501) 679-0509 or emailing connect@bonobaptist.com.

June 7

First Ladies' Lunch

CONWAY — The First Wednesday Ladies’ Lunch Break will take place from noon to 1 p.m. in the Second Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at Dave Ward Drive and Farris Road. Women of all ages are invited to attend. Lunch, for $5, includes a drink and dessert. Child care is available at no charge with advance registration by calling (501) 327-4066 or (501) 730-4106 by Monday.

June 8

Master Gardeners Meeting

RUSSELLVILLE — The Pope County Master Gardeners will meet at 1 p.m. in the Education Annex of First Assembly of God Church, 124 E. G St. Visitors are welcome. Joe Turner, lead designer for Cathy’s Flowers and Gifts, will speak on Arranging Flowers From Our Gardens. For more information, call the Pope County Cooperative Extension Service, University of Arkansas, Division of Agriculture at (479) 968-7098.

June 8-10

Friends of the Library Book Sale

MORRILTON — The Friends of the Conway County Library will have a book sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the old Magie Ford building. Book donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the same location. Books will be sold for 75 cents per pound. Book dealers are welcome. All proceeds will benefit the Conway County Library. For more information, call the library at (501) 354-5204.

June 10

Volman Cemetery Fundraiser

BIGELOW — The Volman Cemetery will have its annual fundraiser in the Bigelow Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. There will be a fish dinner with all the trimmings, prepared by the Oaks Family, at 5 p.m., with an auction to follow. Plates will be $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Donations may be mailed to the Volman Cemetery, P.O. Box 103, Bigelow, AR 72016.

Children’s Fishing Derby

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Recreation and Parks Department will present its annual Children’s Fishing Derby, a free event for children ages 4 to 12, at 8 a.m. at Pleasant View Park. The weigh-in will be at 10 a.m. Prizes will be given in three age divisions for the heaviest catfish and the heaviest stringer of catfish. A special prize will be awarded for the biggest fish caught during the derby. Register at the Hughes Community Center, 1000 E. Parkway Drive. For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at (479) 968-1272.

Ongoing

UCA Community School of Music Registration

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas Community School of Music is registering students for summer music lessons. Private instruction is offered for children and adults in piano, voice, guitar, fiddle, mandolin, Suzuki violin, ukulele, and all band and orchestral instruments. Tuition varies depending upon the level of the instructor, and costs are listed at uca.edu/csm. Registration information is available at uca.edu/csm/registration. For more information, call (501) 450-3672 or email Teresa Bumgarner at tbumgarn@uca.edu.

Alexander Technique Lessons

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas Community School of Music is registering students for private and group lessons in the Alexander Technique, by Cliff Hicks. This technique is used for prevention and recovery from injury and repetitive motion strain, to end tension headaches and to promote endurance. Classes will meet from 2-3 p.m. Sundays for four weeks in Room 316 of the Snow Fine Arts Center. Registration information is available at uca.edu/csm/registration. For more information, call (501) 450-3672, email Teresa Bumgarner at tbumgarn@uca.edu, or visit uca.edu/csm or www.alexandertech-centralar.com.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., will offer a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee will be available.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Mize’s class focuses on feeling good in one’s body and letting go of life’s stress while listening to music. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, especially beginners, are welcome in the class. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. All who are interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level are invited to attend.

Upcoming

St. Joseph Picnic

CENTER RIDGE — The 88th annual St Joseph Picnic, featuring all-you-can-eat homemade Italian sausage and spaghetti, will take place from 2:30-7:30 p.m. June 17 in the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Hall. The all-family event will include the Kountry Store, games and refreshments. Everyone is welcome. The cost is $18 for adults and $6 for children. Children younger than 3 may eat free. To-go plates will be available at 3 p.m. For more information, call (662) 292-5965.

Creature Feature

CLINTON — The Little Red River Audubon Society will presents its free annual Creature Feature with the Little Rock Zoo at 6 p.m. June 20 at the Petit Jean Electric Building, 270 Quality Drive. Kids of all ages are invited to get up-close and personal with some of the zoo’s four-legged friends. Door prizes will be awarded. For more information, email lrras2011@gmail.com.

Author Presentation

CONWAY — Kimberly Willis Holt will speak about her life as an author with a program titled A Writer Cares, at 4 p.m. June 21 at the Faulkner County Library. She will speak about her writing process and her journey to publication and, if time permits, will conduct a writing exercise. Holt is a writer of children’s literature, including When Zachary Beaver Came to Town. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

QuickBooks Workshops

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center will present two hands-on workshops for QuickBooks Pro, Premier and Enterprise software users June 22 at Arkansas Tech. The 8:30 a.m.-to-noon session, QuickBooks for Beginners, is designed for business owners and their employees with little or no experience using QuickBooks desktop software. The 1-4:30 p.m. session, QuickBooks Day-to-Day Basics, includes working with invoices, payments, bills, inventory and reports. Computers are provided for use during the sessions, which cost $65 each. Registration is required by June 21: Call (479) 356-2067 or visit asbtdc.org/training/russellville-events.

