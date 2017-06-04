COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

June 3

Museum Program: Sports and the Media

BATESVILLE — Mark Lamberth and Paul Glover, Batesville media all-stars, will share their experience in the sports field during a panel discussion at 2 p.m. at the Old Independence Regional Museum, 380 S. Ninth St. Lamberth and Glover will tell about particular tricks of the trade they have learned along the way, and the most memorable events they have covered. The program is free and open to the public. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is $3 for adults, $2 for seniors and $1 for children.

Museum Ships on the Air

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — STARS (Small Town Amateur Radio Service), part of American Legion Post 71 in Cabot, will continue assisting with the Museum Ships on the Air, Worldwide Museum Ships, at the USS Razorback submarine at the Inland Maritime Museum, 120 Riverfront Park Drive. STARS will attempt to contact other museum ships. The Inland Maritime Museum’s hours of operation today are 1-6 p.m. Admission is $7.50 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12.

Humane Society Open House

SEARCY — The Humane Society of Searcy will host an open house from 2-4 p.m. at the Searcy Animal Shelter, 112 Johnston Road, north of town. The Humane Society will celebrate and present improvements made to the shelter. Tours will be conducted, including in normally nonpublic areas. Door prizes will be awarded.

June 5

Summer Reading Program

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 368 E. Main St., will begin its annual Summer Reading Program on Monday. Preschoolers through sixth-graders are eligible to participate and receive weekly prizes for reading books. There will be live performances Wednesday and July 5, as well as weekly story times with Charlotte on Tuesdays and Wednesdays each week. For more information, call the library at (870) 793-8814, email info@indcolib.com, or visit www.indcolib.com.

June 9

AARP Smart Driver Course

SEARCY— The PrimeTimes of Unity Health will host an AARP Smart Driver Course from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Hubach Conference Center, 3214 E. Race Ave. The instructors are Jerry and Bertie Yates. The cost of the course is $15 for AARP members with an AARP ID card or $20 for nonmembers. Participants are asked to park behind the hospital off Moore Street and use the elevator to go to the first floor. To register for the class, call Elizabeth Leaver at PrimeTimes at (501) 278-3230.

June 10

Arkansas Street Machines Car and Truck Show

JACKSONVILLE — The 18th annual Arkansas Street Machines Car and Truck Show, after being rained out twice, has been rescheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Goodsell Truck Accessories, 401 Municipal Drive. The event will feature show cars and trucks — antiques, classics and new vehicles from local dealers. Proceeds will benefit the Jacksonville Museum of Military History. For more information, call (501) 982-2245.

Gospel Concert

AUSTIN — Southern gospel trio 11th Hour will be in concert at 6 p.m. at Lifeline Fellowship Church, 109 W. Allison St. Admission to the concert is free, but an offering will be received. For more information, call Rowland Promotions at (501) 284-1182.

ONGOING

Pioneer Village Summer Saturdays

SEARCY — Pioneer Village, a late 1800s village at 1200 Higginson St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. all Saturdays through August. Volunteers will give tours of the buildings and grounds. All buildings are original to White County. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. For more information or to verify opening in the event of rain, call (501) 580-6633.

Summer Arkansas Artists and Mentors Exhibit

BEEBE — The Arkansas State University-Beebe Art Department is featuring the exhibit Arkansas Grown: Artists Emerging on the Arkansas Art Scene through Aug. 15 in the England Center Art Gallery, 201 N. Orange St. Participating artists and their mentors are Hannah May and mentor Stephen Driver; Logan Hunter and mentor Louise Halsey; Joey Lindsey and mentor John Baymore; Irena Fernandez and mentor Richard Stephens; Robert LaWarre and mentor Austin Lindsey; and Cat Traen and mentor Amy Klein. For more information, call (501) 882-4495. The gallery is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Farmers Market

HORSESHOE BEND — The Horseshoe Bend Farmers Market will be open from 8-10:30 a.m. each Wednesday at Faith Presbyterian Church, at Church and Fourth streets. Vendors will offer fresh produce, baked goods and crafts.

Tai Chi Chih Classes

MELBOURNE — Ozarka College will offer a series of Continuing Education tai chi chih classes from 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Part 2 will meet June 20-29. The course instructor is Vicki Webb. “Tai chi chih is an easy- to-learn, non-martial-arts form of movement that promotes physical strength and balance and enhances focus, concentration and emotional wellness,” Webb said. To learn more, visit www.taichichih.org. The class fee is $30, or $25 for students ages 60 and older. For more information or to register, contact Candace Killian at (870) 368-2003 or ckillian@ozarka.edu.

Art Contest

SALEM — The Salem Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9777 Auxiliary will sponsor an art contest for students and adults at the Fulton County Fair. The contest’s theme is What Red, White and Blue Means to Me, and entries can be any art medium. The age divisions are youth, 12 and younger; juniors, 13-18; and adults, 19 and older. All adult entries must be framed and wired and ready to hang, and youth and junior entries can be on heavy poster board with holes punched in the top and string or wire to hang. Preregister by July 15. For more information, call the Salem VFW Auxiliary at (870) 371-0421 or the fair office at (870) 895-5565.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. In 2016, this mission of the church served more than 8,600 lunches to the hungry and needy of Cabot.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to the meetings.

Upcoming

Izard County Singing Convention

BROCKWELL — The Izard County Singing Convention will meet at 2 p.m. June 11 at the Brockwell Gospel Music School. Participants will sing out of the new convention book, and other hymnals will be available. All are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Mike Haney at (870) 368-4146 or Beverly Meinzer at (870) 834-5827. The 70th session of the Brockwell Gospel Music School will begin at 9 a.m. June 12 and continue through June 23. Ages 6 and older are welcome. The cost of tuition is $50.

Lebanon Cemetery Association Homecoming

MCRAE — The Lebanon Cemetery Association will have its homecoming June 11 at the Lebanon Cemetery Pavilion in McRae. The activities will begin with a memorial service at 11 a.m., followed by a potluck dinner at noon and an afternoon of fellowship. All are invited to attend.

White County Retired Teachers Meeting

SEARCY — The White County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 2 p.m. June 12 at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St. Ann Dixon with the White County Literacy Council will discuss Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. All recent retirees are encouraged to attend. Drinks and refreshments will be provided by the Bald Knob retirees.

Wood-Burning Course

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Ozarka College in Mountain View will host a Continuing Education course, taught by Brandy Solis, with a hands-on approach to the fundamental techniques and concepts of drawing and wood burning. The course will meet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 12-22. Students will learn new techniques using wood-burning tools, express themselves through creative wood burning and gain familiarity with wood burning as an art form. The tuition is $40 or $35 for ages 60 and older. Preregistration is required. To enroll, contact Lindsay Wilson-Galloway at (870) 269-5600 or lhgalloway@ozarka.edu.

Democratic Party of White County Meeting

SEARCY — The Democratic Party of White County will meet at 6:30 p.m. June 13 in the Arkansas State University-Searcy Student Center, 1800 E. Moore Ave. The agenda will include adopting bylaws and electing an election commissioner. For more information, email white@arkdems.org.

Jim Brady Trio Concert

JACKSONVILLE — The Jim Brady Trio will give a concert at 7 p.m. June 27 at First Assembly of God Church, 221 N. Elm St. Admission is free, but an offering will be taken. For more information, call (501) 590 9357.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, Three Rivers Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR, 72203; send faxes to (501) 378-3500; or email trnews@arkansasonline.com. Deadlines for calendar-item submissions are noon Friday for Thursday editions and noon Tuesday for Sunday editions.