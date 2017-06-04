Vilonia couple face Net-stalking counts

Two people were arrested Friday night by deputies after agreeing to meet a minor for sex in a motel room, according to a news release from the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Lauren Puckett, 31, and Joseph Davis, 33, both of Vilonia, were arrested around 9:40 p.m. at the Super 8 Motel at 1850 John Harden Drive in Jacksonville. The pair face charges of Internet stalking of a child, arrest reports show.

The sheriff's office had received information from Stone County investigators that a 15-year-old girl was being solicited on Facebook for sex, the news release said. An arrest report said Davis sent photos of his genitalia to the 15-year-old.

Pulaski County investigators, working in conjunction with the Jacksonville Police Department, "were able to continue contact with the couple," the release said.

When Davis and Puckett went to the motel to meet the girl, they were arrested, according to the release.

Davis and Puckett were being held in the Pulaski County jail Saturday.

Metro on 06/04/2017