Godspell rocks anew in high-flying show

Godspell has gotten a new treatment at the hands of the Arkansas Repertory Theatre and its collaborating partners, New York's 2 Ring Circus (which made quite an impression with its work in the Rep's Little Mermaid a couple of seasons ago). And it's a partnership that rocks, in a new way, beyond the show's beginnings as a 1970s rock musical.

The show, which opened Friday night (and closes the Rep's 2016-17 season) to an excited reception from the comfortably packed house, ought to garner attention from the theater world's powers-that-be, who should consider this show for a promotion to the New York stage -- it's that good.

And there were so many humorous, interesting and unusual things going on that some patrons might decide to see it more than once.

Director Donna Drake has started with John Michael Tebelak and Stephen Schwartz's music, including the show's best-known song, "Day by Day," and pumped the show full of theatrical steroids, melding in the talents of 2 Ring Circus folks, who contribute "dance and circus choreography." That's putting it mildly.

The talent really shows through with the telling of the parables of Jesus, admirably played by Hakim Rashad McMillan. Mike Nichols' set design frames a variety of circus scenes in a failing traveling troupe on the outskirts of Birmingham, Ala., in the late 1960s, when racial strife was commonplace.

Enhancing the unique performers who twirl and twist on the trapeze or ropes as they sing are the clever costumes designed by the Rep's talented Rafael Colon Castanera.

It's a true ensemble piece for the 13 actors, but the most memorable characters are Bearded Lady (Aymee Garcia, who has some amazing vocal chops to go with her antics) and Dog Clown (Ben Liebert). Elizabeth Munn plays an aerialist who awesomely belts out "Learn Your Lessons Well" while showing off her equally impressive airborne skills.

And Ben Franklin, the Hula Hooper, makes hooping look as easy as riding a bicycle. Amy Jo Jackson as the Fortune Teller equally impresses with her singing and stage presence, as in her performance as the evil Ursula in The Little Mermaid.

Performances continue at 7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday through June 25. More information is available from the Rep at (501) 378-0405 or therep.org/attend.

Metro on 06/04/2017