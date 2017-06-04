Highly recruited defensive prospect to visit Hogs this week

Arkansas is expected to host highly recruited defensive prospect for a visit this week.

Defensive end-outside linebacker Thurman Geathers, 6-3, 227 pounds, 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb, said he will visit the Hogs on Wednesday. He has more than 30 other scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Maryland, Pittsburgh, North Carolina, TCU, Kansas State and others.

Defensive line coach John Scott Jr. is his lead recruiter. Geathers recorded 77 tackles and 15 sacks as a junior. Two family members, Robert Geathers and Kwame Geathers, played on the defensive line for Georgia.