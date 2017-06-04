Home /
The Recruiting Guy
Highly regarded RB Jeremey Gibson commits to Hogs
This article was published today at 3:44 p.m.
Arkansas received commitment No. 6 when running back Jeremy Gibson told Coach Bret Bielema he wanted to be a Hog.
Gibson, 5-11, 200 pounds, of Reserve (La.) Riverside Academy picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Arizona State, Missouri, Colorado State, Texas Tech, Utah, Purdue and several others.
He rushed 204 times for 1,319 yards and 20 touchdowns and had 16 receptions for 225 yards and 1 touchdown as a junior.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Highly regarded RB Jeremey Gibson commits to Hogs
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.