Sunday, June 04, 2017, 4:36 p.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Highly regarded RB Jeremey Gibson commits to Hogs

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 3:44 p.m.

jeremy-gibson

PHOTO BY COURTESY OF NIKE

Jeremy Gibson

Arkansas received commitment No. 6 when running back Jeremy Gibson told Coach Bret Bielema he wanted to be a Hog.

Gibson, 5-11, 200 pounds, of Reserve (La.) Riverside Academy picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Arizona State, Missouri, Colorado State, Texas Tech, Utah, Purdue and several others.

He rushed 204 times for 1,319 yards and 20 touchdowns and had 16 receptions for 225 yards and 1 touchdown as a junior.

