Local contestants to compete for Miss Arkansas’ Outstanding Teen

LITTLE ROCK — Several young women with ties to the River Valley & Ozark Edition coverage area will compete in the annual Miss Arkansas’ Outstanding Teen Pageant. The pageant will take place at the same time as the Miss Arkansas Pageant in the newly renovated Robinson Center in Little Rock.

Both pageant preliminaries will be at 7 p.m. June 13-15. The Miss Arkansas’ Outstanding Teen finals will be at 7 p.m. June 16.

Local contestants include the following:

• Miss Conway Outstanding Teen — Anne Marie Coy of Little Rock is the daughter of Tommy and Jennie Coy. A freshman at Mount Saint Mary’s Academy, Anne Marie will present a vocal rendition of “Forget About the Boy” for her talent, and her platform is Ending Food Insecurity. She will compete in interview on June 11, evening wear and onstage question on June 13, talent on June 14, and lifestyle and fitness on June 15.

• Miss Lake Dardanelle Outstanding Teen — Aubrey Elizabeth Reed of Russellville is the daughter of Michael and Paula Swindle. A senior at Russellville High School, Reed will present a lyrical dance to “Tomorrow,” and her platform is STAR: Empowering America’s Youth.

• Miss Natural State Outstanding Teen — Brooke Bradford of Shirley is the daughter of Wayne and Lacy Bradford. A sophomore at Clinton High School, Brooke will perform a ventriloquist routine to “Anything You Can Do, I Can Do Better,” and her platform is Ready, Set, Go! Emergency Preparedness. She will compete in interview on June 11, talent on June 13, lifestyle and fitness on June 14, and evening wear and onstage question on June 15.

• Miss Petit Jean Valley Outstanding Teen — Claire Lambert of Conway is the daughter of Chris and Cristal Lambert. A freshman at Conway Junior High School, Claire will perform a lyrical dance to “It Is Well,” and her platform is YOU Have the Power: Building Strong Communities. She will compete in interview on June 12, lifestyle and fitness on June 13, evening wear and onstage question on June 14, and talent on June 15.

Tickets to the Miss Arkansas’ Outstanding Teen and Miss Arkansas pageants may be purchased through TicketMaster.

For more information, visit the website missarkansasot.org.