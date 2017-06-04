Locals to compete for Miss Arkansas’ Outstanding Teen

— Two young women with ties to the Tri-Lakes Edition coverage area will compete in the annual Miss Arkansas’ Outstanding Teen Pageant. The pageant will take place during the same time as the Miss Arkansas Pageant in the newly renovated Robinson Center in Little Rock.

Both pageant preliminaries will be at 7 p.m. June 13-15. The Miss Arkansas’ Outstanding Teen finals will be at 7 p.m. June 16.

Local contestants include the following:

• Miss Arkansas Valley Outstanding Teen — Emilee Elizabeth Webb of Poyen is the daughter of Thomas and Mandy Ketcherside and Jamie and Carly Webb. A sophomore at Poyen High School, Emilee will perform a tap dance to “Dibidy Dop Swing,” and her platform is “Reading Readiness With Rudy Reader.” She will compete in interview on June 12, lifestyle and fitness on June 13, eveningwear and onstage question on June 14, and talent on June 15.

• Miss Greater Hot Springs Outstanding Teen — Bailey Gibson is the daughter of John and Missy Gibson. A freshman at Hot Springs Community School, she will sing “Blank Space,” and her platform is “Knowledge Is Power: Food Allergy Awareness.”

She will compete in interview on June 11, eveningwear and onstage question on June 13, talent on June 14, and lifestyle and fitness on June 14.

Tickets may be purchased through TicketMaster.

For more information, visit the website missarkansasot.org.