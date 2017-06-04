Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, June 04, 2017, 3:29 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Mulberry mayor to seek state seat

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:50 a.m.

Mulberry Mayor Gary Baxter said he plans to run as a Republican for the state House seat held by Alma Republican Charlotte Douglas in next year's election.

Baxter, a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel, said he wants to work on bringing jobs and industry to House District 75, which includes parts of Crawford and Sebastian counties.

He announced his bid for the seat last week, after Douglas said she won't seek re-election next year and that she is exploring other options, including running for the Senate seat held by Green Forest Republican Bryan King. Douglas has served in the House since 2013.

King, who represents Senate District 5, hasn't yet announced whether he will seek re-election next year. He has served in the Senate since 2013 and was in the House of Representatives from 2007-2013. Senate District 5 includes Madison County and parts of Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Johnson, Sebastian and Washington counties.

Rep. Bob Ballinger, R-Hindsville, has said he's also considering running for the Senate seat held by King. Ballinger represents House District 97, which includes parts of Carroll, Madison and Washington counties. He has served in the House since 2013.

Metro on 06/04/2017

Print Headline: Mulberry mayor to seek state seat

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Mulberry mayor to seek state seat

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online