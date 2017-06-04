Mulberry mayor to seek state seat

Mulberry Mayor Gary Baxter said he plans to run as a Republican for the state House seat held by Alma Republican Charlotte Douglas in next year's election.

Baxter, a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel, said he wants to work on bringing jobs and industry to House District 75, which includes parts of Crawford and Sebastian counties.

He announced his bid for the seat last week, after Douglas said she won't seek re-election next year and that she is exploring other options, including running for the Senate seat held by Green Forest Republican Bryan King. Douglas has served in the House since 2013.

King, who represents Senate District 5, hasn't yet announced whether he will seek re-election next year. He has served in the Senate since 2013 and was in the House of Representatives from 2007-2013. Senate District 5 includes Madison County and parts of Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Johnson, Sebastian and Washington counties.

Rep. Bob Ballinger, R-Hindsville, has said he's also considering running for the Senate seat held by King. Ballinger represents House District 97, which includes parts of Carroll, Madison and Washington counties. He has served in the House since 2013.

Metro on 06/04/2017