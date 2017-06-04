• Pop star Ariana Grande surprised young fans injured in the Manchester Arena attack, hugging the thrilled little girls in their hospital beds as they recovered from injuries suffered in the May 22 suicide bombing. The attack at Grande's concert killed 22 people and injured dozens of others, many of them teenagers. The singer returned to the United Kingdom on Friday ahead of a concert to benefit victims and their families. Grande shared an image of her visit to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital with her 107 million Instagram followers. The caption was simply a heart. Others touched by the visit posted pictures on social media, including a group shot with Grande among the nurses caring for the children hurt in the blast. Peter Mann, whose daughter Jaden was injured in the attack, posted several photos of Grande and the youngster on Facebook. "So happy she came i could burst!," he wrote. "Never seen jaden so happy! even cried again myself." Tasha Hough also shared photos of Jaden and Grande on social media. "I think she's a little star struck. No1 deserves this more than her. That smile! And what a lovely girl Ariana Grande is." Grande will be joined by a number of pop stars for the One Love Manchester concert today, including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Take That and Miley Cyrus.

• Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the 84-year-old Supreme Court justice, is about to join the ranks of workout superstars with a book about her exercise routine. The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong ... and You Can Too! is scheduled to be released Oct. 3, which happens to be the first week the court is in session after its summer break. The book is written by illustrator Patrick Welsh and longtime Ginsburg trainer Bryant Johnson, who also trains Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan. The 112-page book will feature illustrations of Ginsburg doing each exercise in her routine. She'll be pictured in her judicial robes, with purple leggings and "her trusty sneakers," according to publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. Johnson, an Army reservist whose day job is as a court clerk in Washington, has been training Ginsburg since 1999 after her treatment for colorectal cancer. Ginsburg has said her husband, Martin, who died in 2010, had told her she looked "like a survivor of a concentration camp" and needed to do something to rebuild her strength. These days she trains with Johnson twice a week for an hour each time, doing exercises including pushups and the core-strengthening plank. She does two sets of 10 pushups. Ginsburg disclosed the book deal at an invitation-only appearance in Maryland on May 24. Asked to share the secrets of her stamina, Ginsburg said at the time that it "won't be a secret for long."

