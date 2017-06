NCAA Division I regional baseball tournaments

All times Central Double Elimination; x-if necessary

STANFORD REGIONAL

At Sunken Diamond Stanford, Calif. SATURDAY’S GAMES Stanford 9, BYU 1, BYU eliminated GAME 6 — Cal State Fullerton 4, Stanford 2, Cal State Fullerton advances

CHAPEL HILL REGIONAL

At Boshamer Stadium Chapel Hill, N.C. SATURDAY’S GAMES North Carolina 8, Michigan 1, Michigan eliminated Davidson 2, Florida Gulf Coast 1 TODAY’S GAMES GAME 5 — North Carolina (48-13i) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (48-14) GAME 6 — Davidson (34-24) vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m.

WINSTON-SALEM REGIONAL

At David F. Couch Ballpark Winston-Salem, N.C. SATURDAY’S GAMES Maryland 16, UMBC 2, UMBC eliminated Wake Forest 4, West Virginia 3 TODAY’S GAMES GAME 5 — Maryland (38-22) vs. West Virginia (35-25), 11 a.m. GAME 6 — Wake Forest (41-18) vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.

LEXINGTON REGIONAL

At Cliff Hagan Stadium Lexington, Ky. SATURDAY’S GAMES Indiana 11, Ohio 2, Ohio eliminated N.C. State 5, Kentucky 4 TODAY’S GAMES GAME 5 — Indiana (34-23) vs. Kentucky (40-21), noon GAME 6 — N.C. State (36-23) vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

LOUISVILLE REGIONAL

At Jim Patterson Stadium Louisville, Ky. SATURDAY’S GAMES Xavier 3, Radford 1, Radford eliminated Louisville 11, Oklahoma 1 TODAY’S GAMES GAME 5 — Xavier (33-26) vs. Oklahoma (35-23) noon GAME 6 — Louisville (49-10) vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

CLEMSON REGIONAL

At Doug Kingsmore Stadium Clemson, S.C. SATURDAY’S GAMES UNC Greensboro 3, St. John’s 1, St. John’s eliminated GAME 4 — Vanderbilt 9, Clemson 4 TODAY’S GAMES GAME 5 — UNC Greensboro (36-23) vs. Clemson (40-20), noon GAME 6 — Vanderbilt (35-22) vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

GAINESVILLE REGIONAL

At Alfred A. McKethan Stadium Gainesville, Fla. SATURDAY’S GAMES Bethune-Cookman 4, Marist 2, Marist eliminated Florida 5, South Florida 1 TODAY’S GAMES GAME 5 — Bethune-Cookman (34-24) vs. Soputh Florida (42-18), noon GAME 6 — Florida (44-16) vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

TALLAHASSEE REGIONAL

At Dick Howser Stadium Tallahassee, Fla. SATURDAY’S GAMES Florida State 6, UCF 1, UCF eliminated Auburn 5,Tennessee Tech 3 TODAY’S GAMES GAME 5 — Florida State (40-21) vs. Tennessee tech (41-20), noon GAME 6 — Aunburn (37-24) vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

HATTIESBURG REGIONAL

At Pete Taylor Park Hattiesburg, Miss. TODAY’S GAMES GAME 3 — UIC (39-16) vs. Mississippi State (36-25), noon GAME 4 — Southern Miss. (49-14) vs. South Alabama (40-19), (n) MONDAY’S GAMES GAME 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, noon GAME 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m.

BATON ROUGE REGIONAL

At Alex Box Stadium Baton Rouge SATURDAY’S GAMES Rice 13, Texas Southern 6, Texas Southern eliminated GAME 4 — LSU(44-17) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (37-20), (n) TODAY’S GAMES GAME 5 — Rice (32-30) vs. Game 4 loser, 3 p.m. GAME 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE REGIONAL

At Baum Stadium Fayetteville SATURDAY’S GAMES Oral Roberts 14, Oklahoma State 6, Oklahoma State eliminated Missouri State 5, Arkansas 4 TODAY’S GAMES GAME 5 — Oral Roberts (43-15) vs. Arkansas (43-18), 3 p.m. GAME 6 — Missouri State (42-18) vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.

FORT WORTH REGIONAL

At Lupton Baseball Stadium Fort Worth SATURDAY’S GAMES Virginia 6, Dallas Baptist 3 GAME 2 — TCU (42-16) vs. CCSU (36-20), (n) TODAY’S GAMES GAME 3 — Dallas Baptist (40-20) vs. Game 2 loser, 2 p.m. GAME 4 — Virginia (43-14) vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.

HOUSTON REGIONAL

At Reckling Park Houston SATURDAY’S GAMES GAME 3 — Houston 17, Baylor 3, Baylor eliminated GAME 4 — Texas A&M 3, Iowa 2 TODAY’S GAMES GAME 5 — Houston (41-20) vs. Iowa (39-21), 3 p.m. GAME 6 — Texas A&M (38-21) vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.

LUBBOCK REGIONAL

At Rip Griffin Park Lubbock, Texas SATURDAY’S GAMES Arizona 6, Delaware 5 (12), Delaware eliminated GAME 4 — Texas Tech (44-15) vs. Sam Houston State (41-20), (n) TODAY’S GAMES GAME 5 — Arizona (38-20) vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m. GAME 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

CORVALLIS REGIONAL

At Goss Stadium Corvallis, Ore. SATURDAY’S GAMES GAME 3 — Holy Cross 7, Nebraska 4, Nebraska eliminated GAME 4 — Yale (33-16) vs. Oregon State (50-4), (n) TODAY’S GAMES GAME 5 — Holy Cross (24-28) vs. Game 4 loser, 3 p.m. GAME 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.

LONG BEACH REGIONAL

At Blair Field Long Beach, Calif. SATURDAY’S GAMES San Diego State 3, UCLA 2 (13), UCLA eliminated GAME 4 — Texas (38-22) vs. Long Beach State (38-17), (n) TODAY’S GAMES GAME 5 — San Diego State (42-20) vs. Game 4 loser, 3 p.m. GAME 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.