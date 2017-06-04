Offensive lineman at ease on Fayetteville visit

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks were in the lead for offensive lineman Jalynn Strickland prior to his visit to Fayetteville on Friday and Saturday.

Nothing changed after his trip.

"I just liked everything they had to show and had to offer," Strickland said. "The facilities were top-of-the-line. Everything was great, and I liked the coaches, and I liked the college itself."

Strickland, 6-6, 305 pounds, of Waycross (Ga.) Ware County has more than 20 scholarship offers from schools such as North Carolina State, Maryland, Minnesota and others.

The Jerry and Gene Jones academic center wowed Strickland.

"It's the No. 1 facility in the conference," he said. "It's so much more advanced than other schools. Jerry Jones put a lot of work into it. Everybody wants to support you there."

Strickland came away impressed after his conversations with Coach Bret Bielema.

"He told me he holds everyone accountable, and he looks out for his players," Strickland said. "He shows a lot of attention to his players, and he loves his players."

His mother, Angeleek Bostick, said she would be at ease if her son chose the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

"I thought it was great," Bostick said. "Everybody was so nice and welcoming to us it made us feel at home. It made me feel good about releasing Jalynn into their care if he decided to go there. I feel like they'll take really good care of him and make sure he was on top of his academics."

Bielema and offensive line coach Kurt Anderson made a strong impression on Bostick.

"They were just themselves. They didn't make me feel like they were just making up stuff," she said.

Strickland, who plans to announce his college decision July 4, is unsure whether he'll take another visit, but if he does it probably would be to North Carolina State.

"I may have to take one more and compare it, but overall Arkansas was what I expected it to be and a little bit more," he said. "I loved it."

Speed impresses

Fordyce senior defensive lineman Billy Ferrell showed his speed at the Hogs' elite prospect camp Saturday by running 5.09 seconds in the 40-yard dash while weighing 327 pounds.

"They said I impressed them a lot," Ferrell said. "Everybody said I had pretty good feet for my size. I guess it pays off."

Ferrell measured barefooted at 6-2. Memphis Coach Mike Norvell and an assistant were at the camp and extended an offer to Ferrell.

"It went good," Ferrell said of the camp. "I picked up an offer from Memphis. I learned some new things and learned some new stunts."

He also has offers from Colorado State, Arkansas State University, the University of Central Arkansas and Henderson State.

Hogs lead race

Running back Jeremy Gibson said Arkansas is his top school after Saturday's visit to Fayetteville.

"I didn't commit, but I plan on committing," Gibson said. "My mother wants me to take the summer to look at my other choices."

Gibson, 5-11, 200 pounds, of Reserve (La.) Riverside Academy received a scholarship offer from the Razorbacks early in the process. He also has scholarship offers from Arizona State, Missouri, Colorado State, Texas Tech, Utah, Purdue and several others.

He said he couldn't name just one part of the visit that stood out.

"Everything was nice," he said. "It shocked me because I wasn't expecting it. I didn't know the campus looked like that. The whole campus blew me away."

He rushed 204 times for 1,319 yards and 20 touchdowns and had 16 receptions for 225 yards and 1 touchdown as a junior.

Gibson said he plans to visit Arizona State, Utah, Missouri and Purdue before announcing his decision.

