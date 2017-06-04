On the agenda

Monday
1:30-3 p.m. -- Arkansas adult education classes, Goodwill Career Center, 1001 S. Mt. Olive St., Siloam Springs. Classes include: employability, customer service, clerical, bank teller and industrial. Information: (479) 373-6120.
3-5 p.m. -- Social Media Marketing, Walton College Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center, Reynolds Center, Walton College, University of Arkansas Campus, 145 N. Buchanan Ave., Fayetteville. Cost $30; chamber members $20. Information: Makena Fisher at rchua@walton.uark.edu or (479) 575-5148.
Tuesday
8-9 a.m. -- Tuesday Morning Tune-Up, Panera Bread, 1320 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville. Free networking opportunity. Information: Mitch Cantele, nwa.realtor@yahoo.com/.
8-9:30 a.m. -- Chamber University: Sunrise Seminar Services -- Stress Management: Balancing Work & Life, Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce, 317 W. Walnut St. Cost $15; members $10. Breakfast included. Registration: (479) 636-1240.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. -- Professional Women's Network Benton County, Golden Corral, 2605 Pleasant Crossing Drive, Rogers. Information: (479) 254-9223, ext. 107 or Sallee.Donna@aaamissouri.com.
Wednesday
8:15 a.m. -- Central Referral Connection, Lowell City Hall, 216 N. Lincoln St., Lowell. Event of the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce. Information: Jacque Eakins, (479) 619-3189.
9-10 a.m. -- Centerton Chamber's Connecting Centerton, Jim's Razorback Pizza, 1150 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton. Free. Do not need to be a member to attend.
1:30-3 p.m. -- Arkansas adult education classes, Goodwill Career Center, 1001 S. Mt. Olive St., Siloam Springs. Classes include: employability, customer service, clerical, bank teller and industrial. Information: (479) 373-6120.
Thursday
8 a.m. -- Connecting Professionals, Lenny's Sub Shop, 800 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville. Sponsored by Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce. Information: (479) 273-2841.
8-9 a.m.‚ Morning Business Blast, Limbird Real Estate Group, 5247 W. Metro Park Crossing, Rogers. Sponsored by Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce. Free. Information: Darrel Harvey at dharvey@greaterbentonville.com or (479) 273-2841.
8:30-9:15 a.m. -- Morning Brew, Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St., Springdale. Event of the Springdale Chamber of Commerce. Cost: $2. Information: springdale.com/the-chamber/events/morning-brew/.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. -- Northwest Arkansas Human Resources Association, Springdale Holiday Inn, 1500 S. 48th St. Cost: $25 for members; $30 for nonmembers. Reservations: noark.org.
5:30-7 p.m. -- Fayetteville Professionals Night Out at Centennial Bank, 1400 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville. Event of the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce. Free. Information: (479) 521-1710.
Friday
8:15 a.m. -- Rogers Creative Referral Network, Home Instead Senior Care Training Center inside Frisco Station Mall, 100 N. Dixieland Road, Rogers. Information: Carrie Perrien Smith, (479) 903-0208 or carrie@soarhigher.com.
8:15 a.m. -- Fayetteville Creative Referral Network, Firehouse Subs, 1364 E. Augustine Lane, Fayetteville. Information: Donna Hamilton, (479) 530-6462or donna@imagebuildersnwa.com.
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. -- "E" FLIP Fridays, Northwest Technical Institute Adult Education Center, 709 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale. Learn the local language in free weekly, project-based class for adults whose native language is not English. Taught by Arkansas licensed instructors. Students may drop in at any time. Information: (479) 751-0181.
