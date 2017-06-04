Home / Latest News /
Police say body found after Missouri flooding may be Arkansas woman
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 6:33 p.m.
BRANSON, Mo. — Authorities have recovered a body in Bull Shoals Lake that they believe may be the third victim of a flash flooding incident in Branson, Missouri.
The Springfield News-Leader reports Branson Police Chief Stan Dobbins says a woman's body was spotted by a fisherman on Saturday and pulled from the lake.
Taney County authorities are still working to identify the body, but authorities believe it is likely 31-year-old Whitney McDonald. She was driving a vehicle with four other people inside that was swept away by floodwaters on May 27.
The bodies of 37-year-old Antonio Finley and 17-year-old Kaliea Munn were found the following day.
The flood victims were from Nashville, Arkansas. Police said they were in Branson for a basketball tournament that was being held in the city.
