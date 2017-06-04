Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, June 04, 2017, 8:08 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Probe ongoing after hedgehogs dumped in California trash can

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 7:36 p.m.

this-thursday-june-1-2017-photo-provided-by-the-county-of-san-diego-shows-one-of-the-nine-hedgehogs-now-under-the-care-of-county-animal-services-after-they-were-rescued-thursday-from-a-trash-can-in-ocean-beach-calif

PHOTO BY ANDY TOLLEY/COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO VIA AP

This Thursday, June 1, 2017 photo provided by the County of San Diego shows one of the nine hedgehogs, now under the care of County Animal Services after they were rescued Thursday, from a trash can in Ocean Beach, Calif.


SAN DIEGO — Animal welfare officials say they've rescued several hedgehogs that were left in a trash can in Southern California.

The San Diego County Department of Animal Services says the hedgehogs were found Thursday in Ocean Beach.

The agency's director, Dan DeSousa, says an animal control officer found 15 hedgehogs in a plastic bag that was dumped in the trash can.

He says five of the hedgehogs were dead and another was euthanized.

He says authorities are looking for the person who left the animals in the trash can and adds that it was unconscionable to have dumped the animals.

Officials say the nine hedgehogs that survived are recovering.

The agency says it is illegal to possess hedgehogs in California without a permit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Probe ongoing after hedgehogs dumped in California trash can

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online