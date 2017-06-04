Rain delays Arkansas-ORU game

— Arkansas' NCAA Tournament elimination game against Oral Roberts will be delayed by rain this afternoon.

The game was scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network, but thunderstorms arrived in Fayetteville around 1:20 p.m. and rain is expected to last into the 3 p.m. hour. No start time has been given.

The winner of today's game is scheduled to play Missouri State at 8 p.m.