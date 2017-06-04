Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, June 04, 2017, 3:39 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Rain delays Arkansas-ORU game

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 2:39 p.m.

a-fan-sits-in-the-stands-at-baum-stadium-during-a-rain-delay-prior-to-an-ncaa-tournament-game-between-oral-roberts-and-oklahoma-state-on-saturday-june-3-2017-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

A fan sits in the stands at Baum Stadium during a rain delay prior to an NCAA Tournament game between Oral Roberts and Oklahoma State on Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' NCAA Tournament elimination game against Oral Roberts will be delayed by rain this afternoon.

The game was scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network, but thunderstorms arrived in Fayetteville around 1:20 p.m. and rain is expected to last into the 3 p.m. hour. No start time has been given.

The winner of today's game is scheduled to play Missouri State at 8 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Rain delays Arkansas-ORU game

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online