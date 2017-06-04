Record K's a product of Johnson

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas, Fayetteville pitching coach Wes Johnson made no secret of his top goal upon accepting the position last summer.

Johnson wanted the Razorbacks to be power pitchers with big fastballs and the ability to get strikeouts in key situations.

The pitching staff bought in to Johnson's vision and turned it into reality as the Razorbacks broke the school record for strikeouts in a season late Friday with Trevor Stephan and two relievers combining to strike out 14 Oral Roberts batters in a 3-0 victory in the opening round of the NCAA Fayetteville Regional.

Arkansas entered Saturday's late winner's bracket game against Missouri State with 571 strikeouts, 6 more than the previous standard of 565 strikeouts for the 2007 team led by Nick Schmidt, Jess Todd and Duke Welker.

Stephan used the strikeout pitch to escape trouble in the third inning and posted two strikeouts in the first, second, third, fifth and sixth innings.

"The strikeouts were really important," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "I guess it was in the third inning when ... he had a runner at third and one out. Trevor got the strikeout with the top of the order, [Nick] Roark. That was huge. It gave us an opportunity to get out of the inning without a strikeout."

After a pair of walks loaded the bases, Stephan got out of the inning by striking out Noah Cummings on three pitches.

Stephan, a 6-5 right-hander, has 6 games with at least 10 strikeouts in his first year with the Razorbacks and leads the club with 120 strikeouts in 91 innings.

Sophomore Blaine Knight also averaged more than one strikeout per inning entering Saturday's night game with 88 strikeouts in 84⅔ innings.

Several other Razorbacks average at least a strikeout per inning, including left-hander Kacey Murphy (54 strikeouts in 40⅔ innings), Cannon Chadwick (38 in 31⅓), Barrett Loseke (27 in 25) and freshman left-hander Matt Cronin, who averages 1.7 strikeouts per inning with 29 strikeouts in 17 innings.

Stephan said the Razorbacks have turned strikeouts into a competition.

"With Coach Johnson coming here, he preaches power fastballs," Stephan said. "That's what he teaches. That's what he loves.

"I think it's kind of contagious, too, when you've got all these pitchers kind of competing against each other in a friendly competition. We all enjoy it."

Johnson stressed lower leg workouts and strength training to help with velocity, stamina and leverage.

"The biggest thing for me is recovery," Johnson said early in the season. "I want our guys to be able to recover. And not only recover but feel good about themselves.

"Confidence is your own perception of your own potential. I want them to think their potential is really high. I think that's what the circuit and strength training really does. Like I say, it recovers them. The better they feel between outings the more they're going to want to throw and so forth."

Bat added to glove

FAYETTEVILLE -- Jack Kenley had one career hit entering NCAA postseason play.

On Friday, the Arkansas freshman third baseman doubled that number with a pair of key swings in the Razorbacks' 3-0 victory over Oral Roberts, and he added an RBI single in his first at-bat in Saturday's late game.

Kenley, batting No. 9, had the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville's first hits in both games of the regional.

On Friday, Kenley went 2 for 4 and scored the game's first run on Chad Spanberger's RBI double. Kenley also had an infield single in the third inning, but he was thrown out at home when he tried to score from second base on a two-out single by Luke Bonfield.

Kenley had been hitless in his first 20 at-bats before hitting an RBI double against Mississippi State last week. His playing time has increased late in the season because of his solid defense and Jared Gates' declining batting average.

Kenley had a key defensive play in the third inning Friday when he charged a well-placed sacrifice bunt and threw out Sam Grellner at first base. He also made a diving catch on the infield grass on a line drive.

"He's our best defensive third baseman, and that's why he's playing," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "The hits are just a plus. Kenley has got a stronger arm, he's a lot faster, has a lot more range [than Gates]."

Van Horn said Kenley had been batting well in practice, but it hadn't carried into a game until the past week.

"Just the fact that I was being put in situations that I could get some playing time and get some experience just let me know they had confidence in me, and it meant a lot," Kenley said.

Solid crowds

Having three visiting teams from within a three-hour drive of Fayetteville helped with attendance in the games not involving host Arkansas.

Actual attendance for the Missouri State-Oklahoma State game Friday was 3,861. Actual attendance for Saturday's Oral Roberts-Oklahoma State game was 3,579. Paid attendance for the two games was 8,865 and 8,800, respectively.

No walk here

Oral Roberts Coach Ryan Folmar called for an intentional walk Friday to Arkansas first baseman Chad Spanberger in the seventh inning with first base open, but he passed on the opportunity to do it in the fifth inning with Jack Kenley on second base with one out.

Spanberger ripped a slider from Miguel Ausua into the right-field corner to score the game's first run.

Folmar said he definitely considered issuing Spanberger a free pass.

"But at that time, that's early in the game," he said. "We're in the fifth inning. We felt good with the matchup, and the way Miguel was pitching, we liked our chances there.

"I think when we go back and look at the film, I don't think it's a bad pitch. I don't think he made a mistake. The ball was down and away and good hitters every once in a while are going to run into some balls, and he can hit."

Spanberger earned MVP honors at the SEC Tournament last week with an 8-for-19 performance that featured 5 home runs, 3 doubles and 10 RBI.

"Spanberger's a guy that's hot," Folmar said. "We knew he was hot."

Shutout stat

Arkansas' 3-0 victory over Oral Roberts on Friday night was the Razorbacks' first shutout in the NCAA Tournament since they trounced Bucknell 10-0 in an elimination game at the Charlottesville Regional on June 1, 2014.

The Razorbacks notched their seventh shutout of the season and their fourth in the past seven games. The previous shutouts were 7-0 against Miami (Ohio), 2-0 over Memphis, 2-0 over Tennessee, 8-0 over Texas A&M, 12-0 over Auburn and 16-0 over Florida. The previous two shutouts were seven-inning, run-rule victories at the SEC Tournament last week.

Fun while it lasted

Oklahoma State went 0-2 in the regional with losses to Missouri State and Oral Roberts, but the Cowboys did well just making the NCAA Tournament after being 24-25 late in the season.

The Cowboys needed to win their final two regular-season games at Oklahoma to make the Big 12 Tournament, which they won by going 4-0 to earn the conference's automatic NCAA bid.

"Tough way to let the season come to an end," Oklahoma State Coach Josh Holliday said. "We're obviously disappointed. But I'm incredibly proud of the way we played our way into this situation to begin with to get here."

Home dugout

For the first time ever, Arkansas got to use its home dugout on the third-base line while playing as the visiting team at Baum Stadium. Due to an NCAA rule that passed last summer, the regional host is now allowed to stay in its customary dugout when it is the visiting team. The move gives home teams the normal access to their locker room and allows season-ticket holders to be near their home dugouts.

ORU starter

Sophomore right-hander Josh McGinn (9-3, 2.08 ERA) will be Oral Roberts starting pitcher in today's 3 p.m. elimination game, Coach Ryan Folmar said.

McGinn, 6-4 and 185 pounds, has 72 strikeouts and 26 walks in 861/3 innings.

Different day

Oklahoma State third baseman Garrett Benge went 0 for 4 against Oral Roberts on Saturday after hitting for the cycle and going 4 for 5 in Missouri State's 6-5 victory over the Cowboys on Friday.

Benge did reach base in the ninth inning when he drew a walk.

Sports on 06/04/2017