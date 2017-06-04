Royal Players to present Mary Poppins

— Mary Poppins will arrive on the doorstep of The Royal Theatre on Thursday, offering “a spoonful of sugar” to anyone who might be in need of help from a “practically perfect nanny.”

The Royal Players and Everett Buick GMC will present Mary Poppins on Thursday through June 11 and again June 15-18 at The Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market St. in Benton. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and June 15-17, and at 2 p.m. June 11 and 18. Tickets are $12 for adults; $10 for senior citizens 60 and older and members of the military; and $5 for students 3 through college age with a valid student ID.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com or reserved by calling the box office at (501) 315-5483. Tickets may also be purchased at the door on a first-come, first-served basis.

Benton native Mark A. Burbank, who now lives in Little Rock, directs the local production, which is based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film.

Burbank said this version of the classic story, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins, delighted Broadway audiences for more than 2,500 performances and received numerous major theater awards from around the globe.

Burbank said the story opens with Bert, a jack-of-all-trades, introducing the audience to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again.

“Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren’t the only ones she has a profound effect upon,” Burbank said. “Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises, “Anything can happen if you let it.”

“Mary Poppins is a wonderful fusion of various elements from the classic Disney film and the beloved series of books by P.L. Travers,” Burbank said. “Our production contains a lot of original staging and several exciting surprises never seen before in any previous production.

“Mary Poppins is an enchanting, heartwarming show with an important message about love and cherishing what really matters that families in our area will definitely not want to miss.”

The musical includes tunes such as “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Jolly Holiday,” “Let’s Go Fly a Kite,” “Step in Time,” “Chim Chim Cheree” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”

Principal players include the following:

• Angela Collier of North Little Rock appears as Mary Poppins.

• Joshua Campbell of Little Rock portrays Bert.

• Brooklyn and Berkeley Courtney-Moore of Little Rock play Jane and Michael Banks, respectively.

• Jeremy Clay of Sheridan portrays George Banks.

• Marcia Brown of East End plays Winifred Banks.

• Karena Malott of Little Rock appears as Mrs. Corry and Miss Andrew.

• Jamie Partain of Benton plays the Bird Woman and Miss Lark.

• Cheryl Vanwinkle of Benton portrays Mrs. Brill.

• Ryan Lynch of Bryant plays Robertson Ay.

Members of the ensemble include William Alverio, Morgan Potter and Makayla Shipe, all of Bryant; Jeff Brown of Alexander; Rachel Brown, Emily Johnson and Olivia Witcher, all of Little Rock; Khalil Brownlee of Malvern; Georgeann Burbank and Makayla McNeil, both of Benton; Hayley Coughlin of Vilonia; Adrian Hinojosa of Hot Springs; and Rosalyn Williams of Conway.

Members of the creative team include Rachel McBride of Benton, producer; Sandra Shipe of Benton, musical director; Jenny Johnston of Benton, choreographer; Carl McBride of Benton, scenic construction; Michelle Alverio and Sotonya Gordey, both of Bryant, costume coordinators; Timothy Huddleston of Bryant, lighting designer; Charles Johnson of Benton, sound designer; and Emma Boone of Little Rock, production stage manager.

Mary Poppins is produced by arrangement with Music Theatre International, 421 W. 54th St., Second Floor, New York, NY 10019.