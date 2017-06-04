Seven-hour standoff near Arkansas bar ends peacefully

A standoff between police and an armed man ended Sunday morning after about seven hours, authorities said.

The Conway Police Department was called shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1000 block of Main Street near JJ's Grill in downtown Conway, according to a news release.

Police said that when an officer arrived, "there was a woman yelling a man had a gun." Police saw the man grab the gun and point it toward his head, the release said.

Authorities said they removed the woman from the area, but were initially unable to get the man to stand down. A SWAT team and a negotiator were called in, according to the release.

After speaking with officers for several hours, the man put the gun down around 5:15 a.m. Sunday and was taken into custody, the release said.

Police said the man is a veteran and suffers from PTSD. He was taken to a VA hospital.

No one was reported injured during the standoff.