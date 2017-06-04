Sixth annual Surf the Bay to make a splash

FAIRFIELD BAY — The sixth annual Surf the Bay watersport festival will take place June 16 and 17 at the Fairfield Bay Marina on Greers Ferry Lake.

The festival will feature flyboarding, wakesurfing, paddleboarding, kayaking, water skiing and more.

John Conry, manager of the Fairfield Bay Marina, said anyone can participate in Surf the Bay.

Conry said there will be a small fee for some of the activities, such as flyboarding, but no charge for admission.

“Rick Stuckey and I developed the idea from a desire to hold a skydiving and wakesurfing event on the lake, and it quickly morphed into Surf the Bay,” Conry said.

“The first year it was a band, a few musicians and wakesurfing. The second year we added flyboarding, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards. The third year, we added bouncy houses, climbing walls and more bands,” Conry said. “The fourth and fifth years, we added craft and food vendors.”

Conry said organizers have stepped up the game this year with headliner bands that will perform both June 16 and 17.

On June 16, Fiawna Forte will perform on the docks from 7-9 p.m.

On June 17, the Sean Sikes Band will perform from noon to 2 p.m., followed by Jason Waterson’s music and an open mic from 4-6 p.m

The Zac Dunlap band will take the stage from 7-9 p.m.

Over the weekend, family fun will be easy to find with water slides, an inflatable obstacle course, a kids’ zone, craft vendors, food trucks and an antique-boat parade.

Surf the Bay will also feature a new CraigCat Catamaran this year for cruising the lake.

Rentals will be available alongside kayaks, pontoons, jet skis and more, according to the Surf the Bay official flyer.

Conry said sponsors for the event include Bud Lady Fishing, The Dock Bar and Grill, Elite Solutions LLC, Sulphur Creek Outfitters and the Fairfield Bay Community Club.

Conry said his favorite part of Surf the Bay is meeting people who have never been exposed to the lake.

“This gives them an opportunity to enjoy a natural resource,” he said.

Conry said the resort is a full-service, year-round outdoor playground for families, offering hiking trails, foot golf, tennis, mini golf, first-class golf courses, disc golf, swimming pools and much more.

“People seem to enjoy participating in and watching flyboarding and kayaking, children love the bouncy houses, and everyone enjoys the music,” he said.

Rich McGahan, owner of iFly H20 Watersports in Bossier City, Louisiana, said he’s excited to teach flyboarding at Surf the Bay again this year.

McGahan said the flyer places his or her feet in boots that are attached to the board; then a specialized hose is attached to the back of a personal watercraft.

Water sucked up in the watercraft that is normally blown out of the back of it supplies power to the flyboard, lifting the flyer into the air, he said.

”Most of the time when people look at it, they think it looks cool, but they assume that they could never do it. I want to prove to people that if they’d give it a shot, they’d be astounded by how easy it is,” McGahan said.

“Anyone can do it. One guy was 74 years old and did it without a problem. My 9-year-old daughter can do it without a problem. I wish people had more confidence in their ability to do it,” he said.

Hydroflight lessons will be available for $49 for 15 minutes. Participants must be 12 years of age or older.

“Some folks think that 15 minutes isn’t enough time, but you’re using so many muscles that after that amount of time, most folks are tired,” McGahan said.

McGahan said it typically takes only two to three minutes for someone completely new to flyboarding to learn how to practice the sport.

“A completely new person will typically be flying around in a matter of minutes. It’s not hard to do at all,” he said. “To do all of the crazy twists and stuff, it does take some practice. Flying above the water is easy, though.”

“The view from up there is amazing; it never gets old. I want to see the smiles coming off of their faces when they get it right and understand how easy it is and that they can do it,” McGahan said.

McGahan said Conry has done a good job of promoting the event and promoting flyboarding, and McGahan believes Surf the Bay will have a good turnout this year.

“We love the idea of bringing thousands of people together to enjoy new watersports, good food and good music. The Fairfield Bay Marina is the only marina on the lake holding multiple large events throughout the summer,” Conry said. “Everyone is gathered to have fun and create new friendships.”

