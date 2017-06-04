State police investigate correctional officer’s stabbing

Arkansas State Police are investigating following an inmate’s stabbing of a correctional officer Friday afternoon, authorities said.

State police spokesman Liz Chapman said in an email that an inmate attacked a correctional officer shortly after 5 p.m. at the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys.

“An inmate approached the correctional officer from behind, and stabbed the officer an unknown amount of times with a handmade weapon,” Chapman said.

Arkansas Department of Correction spokesman Solomon Graves said the officer, who “sustained lacerations” in the attack, was treated at a local hospital and released.

The Lee County prosecutor is expected to file charges “in the coming days,” Chapman said.

An investigation is ongoing, state police said.

Authorities did not release the name of the officer or the inmate Sunday afternoon.