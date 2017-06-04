Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, June 04, 2017, 4:32 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

State police investigate correctional officer’s stabbing

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 2:49 p.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Arkansas State Police are investigating following an inmate’s stabbing of a correctional officer Friday afternoon, authorities said.

State police spokesman Liz Chapman said in an email that an inmate attacked a correctional officer shortly after 5 p.m. at the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys.

“An inmate approached the correctional officer from behind, and stabbed the officer an unknown amount of times with a handmade weapon,” Chapman said.

Arkansas Department of Correction spokesman Solomon Graves said the officer, who “sustained lacerations” in the attack, was treated at a local hospital and released.

The Lee County prosecutor is expected to file charges “in the coming days,” Chapman said.

An investigation is ongoing, state police said.

Authorities did not release the name of the officer or the inmate Sunday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: State police investigate correctional officer’s stabbing

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online