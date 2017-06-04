Teen pageant set for June 13

— Three young women with ties to the Three Rivers Edition coverage area will compete in the annual Miss Arkansas’ Outstanding Teen Pageant. The pageant is being held the same time as the Miss Arkansas Pageant in the newly renovated Robinson Center.

Both pageant preliminaries will be held at 7 p.m.

June 13-15. The Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen finals will be at 7 p.m. June 16.

All area contestants will compete in interview on June 11, talent on June 13, lifestyle and fitness on June 14, and evening wear and onstage question on June 15.

Local contestants include the following:

• Miss Batesville Outstanding Teen — Ainsley Walker of Batesville is the daughter of Drs. Matt and Sara Walker. A sophomore at Batesville High School, she will perform a marimba solo, “This is Berk,” for her talent is Improving Your SmARTS Through the ARTS.

• Miss Greater Jacksonville Outstanding Teen — Payton Wortsmith of Little Rock is the daughter of Keith and Karyn Wortsmith. A senior at Pulaski Academy, she will perform a lyrical dance to “The Greatest” for her talent, and her platform is “Volunteerism, Help Yourself: Volunteer.”

• Miss Greater Little Rock Outstanding Teen — Katelynn Nicole Tyner is the daughter of Brandon and Angie Tyner. A junior at Cabot High School, she will present a vocal rendition of “Amazing Grace,” and her platform is “Promote the Vote.”

Tickets may be purchased through TicketMaster.

For more information, visit the website missarkansasot.org.