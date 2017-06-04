Travs held to five hits in doubleheader
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
TEXAS LEAGUE
ROUGHRIDERS 7-2, TRAVELERS 0-0
Ryan Bolinger hit three combined home runs on Saturday for Frisco, which got complete-game efforts from starters Yohander Mendez and Collin Wiles and held Arkansas to five combined hits as the RoughRiders swept a doubleheader from the Travelers 7-0 and 2-0 at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas.
Bolinger, who played right field in the first game and first base in the second game, hit a home run in the bottom of the second inning and a two-run shot in the seventh inning of the first game. He added a two-out double in the fourth inning to finish 3 for 3. Bolinger also had a home run to right-center field in the bottom of the fifth inning of the second game to finish 1 for 2.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa went 2 for 3 in both games for the RoughRiders. His two-out, three-run home run in the fifth inning broke the first game open. His RBI double down the right-field line in the bottom of the first inning of the second game scored Jose Cardona, who singled to start the inning, to give Frisco a 1-0 lead.
Jeff Kobernus was the only Arkansas player to get a hit in both games, finishing 1 for 3 in both games. Dario Pizzano had the other Travs hit in the second game, while Tyler Marlette and Keury De La Cruz both got a base hit in the first game.
Mendez allowed 1 walk and 5 strikeouts in the first game to even his record at 3-3 with a 3.52 ERA. Wiles improved to 5-2 with a 3.15 ERA after allowing a walk and 2 strikeouts. Dylan Unsworth (3-5, 4.92 ERA) took the loss in the first game after allowing 7 runs -- 4 earned -- on 9 hits with 7 strikeouts. Brett Ash (3-4, 6.69 ERA) lasted 4⅔ innings in the second game to take the loss. He allowed both Frisco runs on 5 hits with 2 walks and 2 strikeouts.
