Ump bump not costly to UCLA

OKLAHOMA CITY — UCLA assistant coach Lisa Fernandez might have made the play of the day for the Bruins.

Fernandez was ejected in the sixth inning after protesting a play at home plate involving UCLA’s Gabrielle Maurice and Texas A&M catcher Ashley Walters. A throw home led Walters to tag Maurice in the face. Fernandez argued there should have been an obstruction call, and she bumped the home plate umpire.

The fired-up Bruins scored five runs in the seventh and beat Texas A&M 8-2 on Saturday in a Women’s College World Series elimination game.

UCLA played Washington in an elimination game Saturday night without Fernandez, who was suspended two games by the NCAA.

Bruins Coach Kelly Inouye-Perez liked what she saw from her team after the incident.

“You can have big debates about what momentum is, but I think what you got to see is there was a real strong belief in having each other’s backs. That’s something that is very, very powerful. We know that we’re in a battle, and anytime somebody potentially is put in position to get hurt or in any position that may put themselves in a need for somebody to have their backs, this team steps up.”

Inouye-Perez appreciated Fernandez standing up for Maurice. She said she was disappointed there was no obstruction call because of the risk Maurice had to take to try and reach the plate.

“I have no regrets because what Lisa did — if you know how much she has Gabi’s back, I’m glad it only got to be an ejection,” Inouye-Perez said.

NCAA Softball Secretary and Rules Editor Vickie Van Kleeck disagreed with the way Inouye-Perez and Fernandez saw the play.

“The fielder has the right to field the errant throw, and the base runner has the right to run to home plate, and then we have a collision,” Van Kleeck said. “It’s not an obstruction issue.”

OREGON 7, BAYLOR 4

Megan Kleist escaped a bases-loaded jam in relief, and Oregon held on to beat in an elimination game.

Miranda Elish (12-0) took a no-hitter into the fifth inning in the game that included a 75-minute rain delay. The Ducks (53-7) advanced to play LSU in an elimination game Saturday night. Oregon took a 5-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning, but Baylor scored four runs in the bottom of the inning. Oregon’s Mia Camuso hit a two-run double in the seventh to push the Ducks’ lead to 7-4.

Baylor (48-15) loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the seventh, but Kleist struck out the first two batters she faced and got the third to ground out to earn the save.

Gia Rodoni (18-4) took the loss.

WASHINGTON 1, UCLA 0

Ali Aguilar homered in the sixth inning and Taran Alvelo threw a two-hitter in Washington’s 1-0 victory over UCLA on Saturday night in a Women’s College World Series elimination game.

Alvelo (34-8) struck out seven. Washington (50-13) will play No. 1 seed Florida on Sunday, and will have to beat the Gators twice to reach the championship series.

UCLA freshman Rachel Garcia (23-9) gave up just five hits and one walk and struck out seven.

OREGON 4, LSU 1

Gwen Svekis hit a two-run home run to help Oregon defeat LSU 4-1 in a Women’s College World Series elimination game Saturday night.

Megan Kleist (21-4), who got the save earlier in the day against Baylor, earned the victory against LSU. She struck out nine with no walks in a five-hitter.

Alexis Mack had three hits and scored two runs for the Ducks (53-7), who will play defending national champion Oklahoma in the semifinals today. Oregon will need to beat the Sooners twice to advance to the championship series.

Shemiah Sanchez homered for LSU’s lone run, and Allie Walljasper (18-6) took the loss for the Tigers (48-22) after giving up 3 runs and 6 hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Sports on 06/04/2017