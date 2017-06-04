Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, June 04, 2017, 10:16 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

VIDEO: Dave Van Horn, Kacey Murphy recap Arkansas' 4-3 win over ORU

This article was published today at 8:56 p.m.

arkansas-pitcher-kacey-murphy-throws-during-an-ncaa-tournament-game-against-oral-roberts-on-sunday-june-4-2017-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY J.T. WAMPLER

Arkansas pitcher Kacey Murphy throws during an NCAA Tournament game against Oral Roberts on Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Fayetteville.


FAYETTEVILLE — Watch as Dave Van Horn and Kacey Murphy recap Arkansas' 4-3 win over ORU in Sunday's NCAA Tournament elimination game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: VIDEO: Dave Van Horn, Kacey Murphy recap Arkansas' 4-3 win over ORU

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online