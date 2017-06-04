ADVERTISEMENT
Home /
This article was published today at 8:56 p.m.
PHOTO BY J.T. WAMPLER
Arkansas pitcher Kacey Murphy throws during an NCAA Tournament game against Oral Roberts on Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE — Watch as Dave Van Horn and Kacey Murphy recap Arkansas' 4-3 win over ORU in Sunday's NCAA Tournament elimination game.
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Comments on: VIDEO: Dave Van Horn, Kacey Murphy recap Arkansas' 4-3 win over ORU
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.