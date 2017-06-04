Volquez tosses sixth no-hitter in Marlins' history

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MARLINS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 0

MIAMI -- Edinson Volquez threw a no-hitter Saturday facing the minimum 27 batters, and the Miami Marlins beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0.

Tied for the major league lead in losses when the game began, he struck out 10, and the two baserunners who reached on walks were erased by double plays.

He needed 98 pitches, the last of those striking out Chris Owings to complete the masterpiece.

"When I passed the seventh, I said, 'I'm going to go for it,'" Volquez said. "And I got it."

It's the first no-hitter in the majors since Jake Arrieta did it for the Cubs on April 21, 2016, at Cincinnati, and the first time Arizona was no-hit since the Marlins' Anibal Sanchez threw one on Sept. 6, 2006. It was just the sixth no-hitter in Marlins history.

Volquez (2-7) was nearly knocked out of the game after just one batter, when he collided with Diamondbacks leadoff man Rey Fuentes as he covered first, rolled his ankle and took a hard fall to the turf.

"I thought I broke my ankle," he kidded after the game. It was the only hit the Diamondbacks got.

Nick Ahmed led off the ninth for Arizona and struck out on four pitches. Pinch-hitter Daniel Descalso came up, and after falling behind 2-0 in the count, Volquez stopped for a moment, composed himself with a deep breath, and eventually got the strikeout.

That left it up to Owings, another pinch-hitter.

Strike one. Strike two.

And then came a swing and a miss at a change-up for strike three, one that got away from catcher J.T. Realmuto for a brief moment before he fired to Justin Bour at first as the Marlins swarmed the field in celebration.

"Great mentor, great leader on the team," Realmuto said, as three workers on the field dug up the rubber for Volquez. "It's really awesome to see a guy like that get an accomplishment like this."

Bour had two hits and two RBI for the Marlins, Giancarlo Stanton scored twice and Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna both had two hits. Miami gave Volquez two insurance runs in the eighth, though they were hardly needed.

Randall Delgado (1-1) gave up 6 hits and 1 run in 5 1/3 innings for Arizona.

METS 4, PIRATES 2 Neil Walker hit a two-run home run against his former team and host New York also got long balls from Jay Bruce and Wilmer Flores in beating Pittsburgh to stop a three-game slide.

PHILLIES 5, GIANTS 3 Ben Lively pitched seven strong innings in his major league debut, Odubel Herrera drove in three runs in a four-run seventh and host Philadelphia held on for a victory over San Francisco.

BRAVES 6, REDS 5 (12) Matt Adams hit his first career grand slam and connected again for a solo shot in the 12th inning, powering visiting Atlanta to a victory over Cincinnati.

ROCKIES 10, PADRES 1 Nolan Arenado hit his 14th home run, Ian Desmond added a grand slam and Colorado beat host San Diego.

DODGERS 10, BREWERS 8 Chris Taylor hit a go-ahead grand slam off Carlos Torres in a five-run ninth inning, and visiting Los Angeles rallied to beat Milwaukee.

CUBS 5, CARDINALS 3 Kyle Schwarber hit his first career grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally host Chicago past St. Louis.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 7, BLUE JAYS 0 Brett Gardner, Matt Holliday, Starlin Castro and Didi Gregorius all hit solo home runs in the eighth inning, leading Jordan Montgomery and New York over host Toronto.

ROYALS 12, INDIANS 5 Lorenzo Cain capped a six-run fifth inning with a two-run home run, Jason Hammel settled down after a shaky start and Kansas City routed visiting Cleveland.

TIGERS 10, WHITE SOX 1 Jordan Zimmermann tossed six solid innings and host Detroit used four home runs to power past Chicago.

RED SOX 5, ORIOLES 2 David Price took a three-hitter into the eighth inning to earn his first victory of the season, Hanley Ramirez homered and drove in three runs, and Boston beat host Baltimore.

ASTROS 6, RANGERS 5 Carlos Beltran had three hits and drove in three runs as visiting Houston extended its major league-best winning streak to nine in a row, beating Texas.

INTERLEAGUE

ATHLETICS 10, NATIONALS 4 Ryon Healy had two doubles and two home runs, Jed Lowrie doubled twice and homered, and Oakland beat visiting Washington.

