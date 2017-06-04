SpaceX launches 1st recycled capsule

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- SpaceX launched its first recycled cargo ship to the International Space Station on Saturday, yet another milestone in its bid to drive down flight costs.

After a two-day delay caused by thunderstorms, the unmanned Falcon rocket blasted off carrying a Dragon capsule that made a station delivery nearly three years ago. When this refurbished Dragon reaches the orbiting lab Monday, it will be the first returning craft since NASA's now-retired shuttles.

The first-stage booster flown Saturday afternoon was brand new, and as is now the custom, returned to Cape Canaveral after liftoff for a successful vertical touchdown. "The Falcon has landed," SpaceX Mission Control declared from company headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif., and a cheer went up.

The plan is to launch the booster again, instead of junking it in the ocean. Just two months ago, SpaceX launched its first recycled booster on a satellite mission.

This Dragon capsule, meanwhile, returned for take two after a few modifications and much testing.

The Dragon has the same hull and most of the same parts from its 2014 flight. SpaceX installed a new heat shield and parachutes, among a few other things, for the trip back to Earth at flight's end.

Besides the usual supplies, the 6,000-pound shipment includes mice and flies for research, a new kind of roll-up solar panel and a neutron star detector.

Fans line streets in homage to Allman

MACON, Ga. -- Southern rocker Gregg Allman was laid to rest Saturday near his older brother Duane in the same cemetery where they used to write songs among the tombstones, not far from U.S. Highway 41.

Thousands of fans lined the streets of Macon to honor the "Ramblin Man," who was carried into Rose Hill Cemetery as a bagpiper played a somber tune. Family and friends, including musicians who played in The Allman Brothers Band over the years, gathered on a hillside overlooking his grave, which is shaded by oak trees.

The funeral was private, with room for only about 100 people inside a small chapel. Mourners included Allman's ex-wife Cher.

Former President Jimmy Carter had said he would attend, honoring the keyboardist who drew large crowds to campaign events during his 1976 presidential race.

Chicago, U.S. reach police-changes deal

CHICAGO -- The city of Chicago and the U.S. Justice Department have negotiated a draft agreement that calls for an independent monitor to oversee Police Department changes, an official in Mayor Rahm Emanuel's administration said.

A monitor would be appointed if the Justice Department gives final approval to the "memorandum of agreement," which includes a framework for adopting and implementing changes that federal officials said were needed in the Chicago Police Department, the official said Friday. The official wasn't authorized to speak publicly about the proposal and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Justice Department is giving the draft a final review. The official said in an email that the administration is hopeful the agreement "will be executed soon," adding that the action will "guide future reforms for years to come."

In January, just before President Donald Trump's inauguration, the Justice Department issued a scathing report on civil-rights abuses over the years by the Chicago Police Department. It found that institutional problems had led to serious civil-rights violations, including a tendency to use excessive force.

Ethics action urged in reporter's attack

HELENA, Mont. -- A national coalition of press groups urged the Office of Congressional Ethics panel Friday to consider disciplinary action against Montana's newly elected congressman, who is accused of throwing a reporter to the ground during a confrontation a day before his election.

Republican Greg Gianforte has yet to face a judge on the misdemeanor assault charge.

The groups, including PEN America and the Society of Professional Journalists, suggest that Gianforte violated the House's code of official conduct when he allegedly assaulted Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs. The groups also say Gianforte violated the code when he issued a news release that was contradicted by eyewitness accounts and an audio recording made by the reporter during the fracas.

After its evaluation of the complaint, the ethics office can make a recommendation to the House Ethics Committee. The press groups said they also sent a letter to the committee reminding it of its obligation to open an investigation within 30 days of any member charged with a crime.

A Section on 06/04/2017