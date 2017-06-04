Warren man, I-30 pedestrian killed

Separate accidents on Arkansas interstates Friday killed a Warren man and a pedestrian from Tennessee, according to Arkansas State Police reports.

Marlon Jackson, 34, of Warren died and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Crawford County, state police said.

Jackson and Kendarious Lacy, 19, of Warren were passengers in a 2002 Ford Escape that was traveling east on Interstate 40 late Friday, according to the report. Just before midnight, a 2006 Saab also traveling east tried to pass the Escape. Both vehicles went out of control and overturned in the median near the 17-mile marker, the report said.

Jackson was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

Lacy and James Jackson, 18, of Fort Smith, a passenger in the Saab, were injured and taken to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, according to the report. The drivers of both cars were not injured, state police said.

In Pulaski County late Friday, Christopher Wayne Dufour, 20, was struck by a car and killed as he attempted to cross Interstate 30 near the downtowns of Little Rock and North Little Rock, according to a state police report.

The Collierville, Tenn., man was crossing near the Broadway exit about 11:30 p.m. when he was hit by an eastbound 2012 Honda Civic, according to state police. An eastbound 2008 Toyota Camry then hit the Civic, the report said.

No one in either vehicle was injured, according to the report. The accident backed up traffic as drivers were leaving Riverfest events late Friday.

The weather was clear, and roads were dry at the time of both crashes, state police said.

