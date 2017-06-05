Driver dies when truck runs off Arkansas highway, hits tree

An Arkansas man was killed Monday morning after his truck left a highway, went down an embankment and hit a tree, police said.

Christopher W. Ancell, 46, of Holiday Island was driving a 1988 Nissan truck south on Arkansas 23 around 1:30 a.m. when his vehicle left the road in a curve, according to an Arkansas State Police report. The truck drove down an embankment and then hit a tree, according to the report.

Ancell was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The crash happened north of Holiday Island in Carroll County, according to the report.

Conditions were listed as rainy and wet at the time of the wreck.

At least 200 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.