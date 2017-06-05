Home / Latest News /
Arkansas gas prices among the lowest in the nation
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:57 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Motorists in Oklahoma and Arkansas are enjoying some of the lowest gas prices in the nation.
AAA said Monday that gas prices in Arkansas average $2.12 a gallon, tying it with Missouri for the sixth lowest gas price.
AAA said Monday that the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline is $2.09 in Oklahoma — tied for second lowest in the U.S. Average gas prices in Mississippi and Alabama are also $2.09, and South Carolina has the lowest price in the nation at $2.03 per gallon.
Nationally, the price of gasoline increased 1 cent to $2.38 from last week, but pump prices in 30 states fell as much as 4 cents. AAA said the decline in gasoline prices is typical after a long holiday weekend.
