Arkansas woman arrested after SUV hits building, police say

A 24-year-old Arkansas woman is facing charges after her SUV crashed into a building last week, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Miranda Jane Ammons, 24, of Hot Springs, was arrested Thursday on charges of driving while intoxicated by drugs and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Officers were called after noon Thursday to Albert Pike Road and Afton Street in Hot Springs, where a Ford SUV crashed into a building, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by the newspaper. The extent of the damage wasn't clear.

Police said Ammons showed signs of intoxication.

According to the affidavit, Ammons at one point told officers she had taken Adderall and Klonopen earlier in the day. She later told medical personnel that she had taken methamphetamine and Klonopen, authorities said.

